Ineos Grenadiers bullish on Tour de France revival: ‘We’re very confident we’re a GC winning team’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

BORDEAUX, France – It’s four years and counting for Ineos Grenadiers at the Tour de France.

The former grand tour-dominating squad has been out of the Tour de France frame since 2019 and lines out this year without a top-tier podium contender for the first time in a decade.

But the team remains bullish that will all change, very soon.

And it’s putting those wheels in motion at this Tour de France in the chase for third behind Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard.

“We’ve not got a nailed-on GC leader but we’re still chasing the best classification we can,” Ineos Grenadiers team principal Rod Ellingworth told Velo.

“Pogačar and Vingegaard are a level above but we’re still riding as a GC team and doing everything we normally do. We’re here with young guys, and they need to learn and develop for the future with all this buzz around them.”

Also read: Ineos Grenadiers and its Tour de France problem

With Tom Pidcock, Egan Bernal, and Carlos Rodríguez, Ineos Grenadiers is racing through France with all the ambition of the squad that once stampeded through seven Tour de France victories in eight years.

“We’re very confident we’re a GC-winning team. If not now, in the future,” Ellingworth said.

For Ineos Grenadiers, the future starts now.

‘Life takes its turn’

Ineos Grenadiers has been put in the shadows by Pogačar, Vingegaard. (Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

The past few years have been tough on Ineos Grenadiers.

After Bernal won yellow in 2019, the team was nudged to the side by the rise of UAE Emirates and Jumbo Visma.

When Bernal suffered his horror crash last winter, it was left to Geraint Thomas to keep the team in touch with Pogačar, Vingegaard, and Primož Roglic.

But the 37-year-old warhorse won’t keep going forever. And with Adam Yates and Richard Carapaz off Ineos’ books, the team faces a leadership vacuum for the near future.

“Life takes its turn. We enjoyed our time at the top, and now it’s others,” Ellingworth told Velo. “Racing is different to then [i.e. the Team Sky era]. But we’re excited for the challenge of pushing for those guys like Pogačar or Vingegaard.”

This year’s Tour represents the start of the team’s possible return to the top with a fleet of new stars.

Pidcock and Rodríguez emerged out of two dramatic days in the Pyrénées in the top 10 and in the chase for the podium. And Bernal is making a return to the race he once won in a way that’s working out far better than anyone expected.

“Egan’s proven from the past, but Tom and Carlos … they can’t fail at this Tour really, every day is a learning day and you’ve just got to keep moving forward,” Ellingworth said.

“We’re keeping things wide open. We’ve got our feet on the floor, we know where we are. But you just never know in the Tour.”

Pidcock, Bernal and the return to the top

Pidcock is busy laying the foundations for a GC future at this Tour de France. (Photo: JASPER JACOBS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Although Rodriguez is best placed of Ineos’ leadership trident, it’s Bernal and Pidcock that represent the team’s future. Rodríguez is heavily linked to Team Movistar for 2024 and the Spanish prodigy’s future is unknown.

Some say the sky’s the limit for Pidcock. He’s younger than both Vingegaard and Pogačar and packs all the attacking verve of the peloton’s two dominators.

“Tom has got ambitions,” Ellingworth said. “His goal is always taking it one step further than he did last year. He doesn’t want to just win another stage here, he wants to do the next level, which is GC and learning where he can go, learning to be consistent and seeing what level he can hold.”

The Brit won a barnstormer mountaintop victory on Alpe d’Huez last summer and hasn’t been shy in sharing his future GC aspirations.

A focus on the mountain bike Olympics in 2024 isn’t stopping the 23-year-old wunderkind putting the GC wheels in motion at this year’s race.

“There’s progress toward a goal, and you want to see that step up. Winning just another stage wouldn’t be progression for him, he wants to go that next level across the three week, that’s what’s important for him,” Ellingworth said.

A gutsy ride from @Eganbernal has seen him battle his way back to the yellow jersey group. He’s helping set the tempo 🤜🤛@tompidcock is also there alongside @_rccarlos and @jcastroviejo. @kwiato is still up in the break and we’ve arrived at the final climb. pic.twitter.com/kxZrRtLm8Z — INEOS Grenadiers (@INEOSGrenadiers) July 6, 2023

A contract stretching through 2027 puts Pidcock dead center of Ineos Grenadiers the universe.

Bernal is signed nearly as long, packing a contract through 2026 that shows his team’s faith that he can return to the pedestal now stood on by Pogačar.

“We know what Egan is potentially capable of, it’s about giving him the time to keep growing and come back,” Ellingworth said. “We’ve just got to hope he successfully makes a comeback, that’s the main thing for him, and for us.”

‘Four years ago people weren’t talking about Vingegaard or Pogačar’

‘Four years ago people weren’t talking about Vingegaard or Pogačar’ (Photo: DIRK WAEM/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

It wasn’t all that long ago that Bernal was branded the “next big thing” in GC racing.

His barnstorming Tour debut in 2018 and victory one year later saw him achieve all the hype that Vingegaard, Evenepoel, or Pogačar hold now.

Ineos Grenadiers’ long-term strategy of developing youth in-house sees Ellingworth upbeat that his team might have the next Gen-Z superstar rising its ranks.

“Four years ago people weren’t talking about Vingegaard or Pogačar. They were talking about other riders. Every year you don’t know who the next star will be,” Ellingworth said.

“Our thing is we’re very confident with the young guys were developing, people like Luke Plapp, Magnus Sheffield, Thymen [Arensman]. All those guys, we’ll see them in the Tour soon, and we think they’re well placed to do something.

For Ineos Grenadiers, the question is how far the peloton moves on while they play catchup.

New-era powerhouses like Jumbo-Visma have turned what Team Sky did last decade up to 11.

“It’s great to have strong competition,” Ellingworth said. “There were years when we really thrived on being the dominant team and we loved those years and we learned a lot. As we’ve gone on, other teams have raised the game and got bigger budgets. They can spend more on bike riders, and getting better looked after in general, and that equals out the competition.”

Will Ineos Grenadiers return to that level of Tour de France competition sometime soon?

The next two weeks might give some clues.