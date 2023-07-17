Ineos Grenadiers going all in for Carlos Rodríguez in search of Tour de France podium

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

MEGÈVE, France — Ineos Grenadiers has been riding a wave of good fortune at the Tour de France lately, storming to back-to-back stage wins and surging into a GC podium position.

The team that once dominated the Tour, winning seven yellow jerseys across eight editions, has become used to taking something of a backseat to Jumbo-Visma and UAE Team Emirates in recent seasons. It’s still a little way from being able to dictate the race in the way that it used to, but the end of the second week gave the team plenty to celebrate.

Michael Kwiatkowski kicked things off with his impressive solo effort on Bastille Day to win stage 14, before Carlos Rodríguez doubled up the following day by channeling his teammate Tom Pidcock with his daring descent off the Joux Plane. The performance saw the 22-year-old jump into third place overall.

“Winning a stage was one of the objectives and we’ve done that now,” deputy team principal Rod Ellingworth told Velo. “They want to go on from here, but they’ve still got their feet on the floor, and they know that they have to get out there and work hard every day. It’s great to see Carlos doing what he’s done.

“Obviously, we want to concentrate on Carlos and potentially that podium spot and that’s what we’re going to fight for. What we do know is that’s going to be a fight. There are quite a few riders that are very close. It’s going to be quite interesting.”

Also read:

Ineos has had stage wins over the last three years and it has taken third overall in the last two seasons, but this year feels a little different for the British squad. The team came in with a relatively young squad with no concrete GC ambition except to try and hang in as long as possible, despite having the 2019 Tour de France winner Egan Bernal in the roster — the Colombian is still working his way back to full fitness after a horrific crash last year.

Rodríguez has been quietly building himself into this year’s Tour de France, his first appearance at the race after making his grand tour debut last year at the Vuelta a España. Since stage 2, he hasn’t been out of the top 10 and he’s been climbing the standings as others have fallen away.

He flourished in this weekend’s stages. On stage 14, he got the jump on both Pogačar and Vingegaard on the descent off the Joux Plane, taking advantage of their concern with each other to ride away to a stage victory and move onto the podium. On Sunday’s stage to Saint Gervais Mont Blanc, he was the last of the non-Jumbo and UAE riders to drop out of the yellow jersey group.

Carlos Rodríguez wins on stage 14 (Photo: Jered Gruber & Ashley Gruber | Gruber Images)

The Spaniard goes into the final week with a 21-second cushion in third place. Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) is closest to him, but Jai Hindley still poses a risk despite enduring a difficult weekend after getting caught up in the big stage 14 crash.

“The Tour is the Tour, you don’t know what is around the corner. I think, for Carlos, he’s not making the podium his do-or-die, he is doing what he set out to do which is take it day by day and do all the simple things well and see where that gets him at the end of the race. It’s a three-week race after all and we’re only two weeks in,” Ellingworth said.

With his GC performances late last year and in this year’s Tour, Ineos will be keen to keep Rodríguez for the forthcoming seasons, though French publication L’Équipe reported last week that he could be on his way to Movistar for next season.

Pidcock falls away

For now, at least, the battle seems to be about retaining the final podium spot rather than gaining any more places in the GC. While Pogačar and Vingegaard are locked closely together at just 10 seconds apart, Rodríguez is over five minutes behind.

Unless something truly dramatic happens, it seems all but certain that the yellow jersey will go to either Pogačar or Vingegaard. However, Ellingworth believes that their rivalry could bring opportunities for others to get away for victories in the final stages or gain time in their own personal GC contests.

“That’s what happened [Saturday]. In the end, they went bloody quick up that climb but by them looking at each other we were able to take the advantage,” he said.

Ineos came into this year’s Tour de France with two general classification hopefuls and had two riders in the top 10 until Saturday. For Tom Pidcock, who won on Alpe d’Huez last year, the Tour was his first true effort at mounting a GC challenge and it had been going well until he cracked dramatically on the Joux Plane on stage 14.

Tom Pidcock struggled in the heat in the Alps (Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images)

He subsequently blamed the heat for his dramatic fall down the standings, saying that he failed to account for it properly. That had a lasting impact going into Sunday’s stage, where he told the press after the finish that he still felt unwell at the beginning of the day.

With Pidcock’s GC challenge largely done, though he still does sit in 12th place overall, he wants to use what he’s got left to keep his teammate in the top three.

“We’re going to give it everything to keep Carlos in third, I think he cemented that today. He won yesterday, his first Tour victory, and then today he backed it up. He performed really well, it’s impressive,” Pidcock told reporters at the finish on stage 15.

“I was pretty disappointed after yesterday, it was all going so well, a few things kind of went wrong and I blew up. I didn’t look after myself in the heat and I paid the price yesterday and today.”

The third week of the Tour de France kicks off with a tough time trial, which finishes with a tough 2.5km climb that averages over nine percent. Rodríguez will be aiming to pull out a similar result to the one he did at the Vuelta last year, where he finished fourth, and give himself a bigger buffer in that final podium spot.