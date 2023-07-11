Double trouble: Ineos Gen-Z aces Pidcock and Rodríguez on the rise at the Tour de France

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

CLERMONT-FERRAND, France – Tom Pidcock is not usually considered a careful, conservative racer.

That so much is clear from his all-action highlights reel.

Think of him diving artfully down the Col du Galibier and through the madding crowd to victory on Alpe d’Huez last year. Or making light work of treacherous gravel while thundering to Strade Bianche glory.

Then there are the many cyclocross wins, tailwhips, and slides through the mud.

However, circumstances are changing his approach at this year’s Tour de France. He is on the rise, positioned seventh overall after the race’s first rest day, 5:26 behind leader Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma).

“I’m getting a bit better and each test I’m improving and staying nearer the front,” he told media in his rest day press conference. “It’s actually motivating me. Before, if you’d said racing for top ten, I wouldn’t really be so bothered. But now, I’m quite enjoying the challenge and each little win.

“I wouldn’t normally have the patience and focus required for three weeks of riding the GC, it’s not really in my characteristics … thinking about it, it’s my first actual time riding GC with the pros in a proper stage race.”

Spectacular stage hunter tweaks focus

A year ago, Pidcock parted the throng to take his first Tour de France stage win. It doesn’t get much bigger than winning on Alpe d’Huez. (Photo: Gruber Images/Velo)

Pre-race, Pidcock had suggested he’d be going for a stage win at this Tour de France and had earmarked the opener in Bilbao. That didn’t go anywhere near how he’d hoped, but he sprinted on fourth on stage 2 and was twelfth into Cauterets on day six.

As the temperature rose, so did his level. The 23-year-old was hanging with the best contenders on the Puy-de-Dome on stage 9, finishing 16th. The only GC men ahead of him were Tadej Pogačar, Jonas Vingegaard and Simon Yates.

“I think in general the race has gone pretty well, growing in confidence each day and exploring my limits,” he said.

It’s a new-look Ineos Grenadiers at the race. This squad in transition is not the force it used to be, when it dominated the race with Bradley Wiggins, Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas and had a fearsome aura.

But it is the only outfit with two riders in the top ten. Pidcock is seventh overall at 5:29, while fourth-placed Carlos Rodríguez is one of the revelations of the first nine days.

In his debut Tour de France, the 22-year-old is 4:22 behind Jonas Vingegaard and will look to continue in the same vein.

“I’m not obsessed with the podium. I just want to do my best. Whatever will be, will be,” he said after stage 8. He is rumored to be moving to Movistar in 2024.

Double trouble in the Alps

Rodriguez, Pidcock and Bernal roll along on stage 7 of this year’s Tour de France. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Having numbers in the GC fight could give them opportunities to pose some attacking double trouble in the race for third place in the Alps.

“We’ll have options, but then again, we’re both quite young,” Pidcock said. “Carlos was fifth in the Vuelta last year, so he knows a bit more what it’s like … it’s not the same like if you had two experienced GC riders who know their limits and if they push a bit far, they can recover.”

Pidcock indicated pre-race that stage 14, finishing in Morzine Saturday after the hors-catégorie climb of the Col de Joux Plane, was a target. “I know quite a few of the upcoming stages, it’s nice to race roads you know, especially when you’re climbing, knowing how far it is to the top,” he said.

Pidcock finished 16th in his Tour de France debut last year, having been inside the top ten overall till stage 16. Photo: Gruber Images

The Briton’s goal is consistency through the race’s second and third weeks.

“Personally, in my head, it’s becoming more of a target and challenge to see where I can go on GC,” he said. “And if that means I don’t get a stage win, maybe that’s the case. but I think I can learn a lot about myself if I fully commit to the GC.”

So, that highlight reel might have to wait for its next addition.

Probably not too long though: versatile Pidcock will be aiming for the world mountain bike championships in Glasgow three weeks after the Tour finishes in Paris.

That’s certainly not something that will even cross the mind or Vingegaard, Pogačar or any other top-10 contender.