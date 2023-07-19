Tour de France tech: Intermarché-Circus-Wanty’s Cube bikes and a chat with Andre Greipel

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The Tour de France this year has thrown up quite a bit of new tech, and we have a few articles and videos coming your way soon that will wrap up all the goodies we’ve spotted. But for this video, we’re concentrating on the Belgian squad, Intermarché-Circus-Wanty.

The team has a solid lineup of riders for this year’s edition, and well, we were lucky enough to get our hands on two bikes from two distinctively different riders.

Rui Costa is one of the team’s guys for the mountains. It’s been 10 years since he was world champion, but he’s still a man they rely on when Louis Meintjes needs some domestique work — or did before he had to abandon the Tour. Costa’s bike of choice is the Cube Litening Air, a bike that was first showcased at last year’s Vuelta. The bike has now made it into the team’s fleet for when the road tilts upwards.

The Cube Litening Aero is the bike of choice for the flatter days when the team needs all the aero benefits.

The second bike is that of team leader and sprint sensation Biniam Girmay. For Girmay, lightweight isn’t the criteria he’s looking for in a bike, so he’s opted for Cube’s aero bike, the Litening Aero.

Both bikes are understandably kitted out with a whole suite of high-end components. With Shimano not being an official sponsor but a product the team buys, they are free to deviate from a complete Dura-Ace running kit. Instead, Spanish brand Rotor supplies the crankset; in the case of both bikes, it’s the INspider Aldhu Carbon, but even though Rotor is known for oval chainrings, neither Girmay nor Costa has opted for them.

Biniam Girmay doesn’t use any crazy sized chainrings, just a pretty standard 54/39.

Another deviation, or mod on the groupset, is the inclusion of a CeramicsSpeed oversized pulley cage. If Shimano officially sponsored the team, this is something that they’d not be allowed to change.

The wheels on both bikes are from Newmen, and in this case, the Advanced SLR 42m is clearly a wheel that offers something for sprinters and climbers. What is pretty neat about the wheelset is that they have hidden valves for the tubeless tires.

GP 50000 TT TLR may be slightly less puncture proof than the “true” road going version but they’re that little bit faster.

While shooting the video, a certain Mr. Andre Greipel was seen hanging around, not because he’s a fan or anything but because the ex-pro is now working for Uvex, who supplies helmets and sunglasses to the team. Luckily he didn’t seem to mind being harassed and asked about his new job and retirement.

