The 5 unusual things about Tour de France stage 12 winner Ion Izagirre’s Look 795 Blade RS

One of the best looking bikes in the pro peloton is back in the spotlight after Ion Izagirre’s impressive 30km solo effort to win stage 12 of the Tour de France.

The Cofidis rider won aboard the newly released Look 795 Blade RS, a stylish frame that is thoroughly modern with an integrated cockpit, internal cable routing, and a blend of aero and climbing bike attributes, yet still maintains that classic, immediately identifiable Look look.

(Photo: Will Tracy)

We inspected Izagirre’s bike to find the five coolest things about this model that has now picked up two stage wins at teh 2023 Tour de France.

Mondrian paint

(Photo: Will Tracy)

It’s not a Look bike without the iconic blocks of red, yellow, blue, and gray made famous by Piet Mondrian.

Like Bianchi and celeste paint, the Mondrian paint scheme is so tied in to the Look brand that it’s nearly synonymous with it at this point — for cyclists at least; fine-art fans may beg to differ. Nevertheless, the 795 Blade RS wouldn’t look out of place on the walls of an art gallery.

(Photo: Will Tracy)

We’ve seen this same Look model in black, and while it is still a beautiful race bike, it definitely is missing something. Luckily Cofidis is letting the bikes shine in their best livery, foregoing any special paint to match the team’s red jerseys.

The Mondrian theme even extends to the the cockpit and the pedals of Izagirre’s bike, which brings us to the next cool thing about the Cofidis Look 795 Blade RS.

Look pedals

(Photo: Will Tracy)

You don’t see Look pedals all that much in the pro peloton, which is a shame because they are visually some of the most interesting out there.

Izagirre’s bike is set up with Look Keo Blade Carbon Ceramic pedals which weigh 110 grams each and have a wide platform for better power transfer. The visually unique carbon blades control pedal tension and contribute to the high power transfer as well.

Look-branded SRM Crank

(Photo: Will Tracy)

SRM was once the name in power meters. The field is much more competitive these days, but SRM is still around and has a presence at the top level of the sport. Cofidis is racing on a Look-branded SRM Origin Road Carbon power meter crankset at the Tour de France.

A high-tech GPS stabilization method

(Photo: Will Tracy)

Sometimes you can have the best engineers in the world designing hardware, but things still don’t work exactly as they should. Enter the ingenuity of WorldTour mechanics.

A small piece of foam on this computer mount makes for a snugger fit with the computer, preventing the important device from rattling around. It’s not exactly a high-tech solution, but the best solutions usually are the simplest.

Corima wheels

(Photo: Will Tracy)

Alongside the updated 795 Blade RS, Cofidis is also racing the latest gear from another French brand, Corima, which prides itself on making its wheels in France.

For this photo op, the bike was set up with Corima WS Evo 47 mm wheels, a lower-end spec option in the brand’s lineup. The team also has top-spec Corima MCC EVO wheels at its disposal. Both models come in 32 mm and 47 mm depths.