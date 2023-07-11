Is Tour de France momentum swinging toward Tadej Pogačar? ‘The last week should be even better for me’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

CLERMONT-FERRAND, France — Tadej Pogačar says bring it on as the battle for the yellow jersey heats up at the Tour de France.

Despite comments from arch-rival Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) who suggests the back half of the Tour is better suited for the Dane in the Alps, Pogačar confidently promises he’s ready to win his third title in four years.

“I am not worried. The last week should be even better for me,” Pogačar said Monday. “We will see in the Alps who it suits better. I like the Alps stages and I think every year I improve in the long climbs and the heat. I think we need to wait and see until the last week who will like it more.”

Also read: How the American riders are faring

Speaking to media during a rest day call, Pogačar also poured water on whispers making the rounds that he might be somewhat undercooked or a touch off his best form after a wrist injury in April forced him off the bike for several weeks in the key window of preparation for the Tour.

“I had a base, and I was racing really good in the spring, the base should be good,” he said Monday. “I hope that I am going to be good in the third week. It can also happen that I am worse, but I don’t think so.”

The pair is all but locked on a virtual tie with just 17 seconds apart as the Tour nears the halfway mark.

With a slate of climbing stages stacked up like chain saws from here to Paris, Pogačar says he’ll be getting stronger as the race unfolds.

“I was not happy I lost time on Marie-Blanc, but I knew that I was good coming here to the Tour,” he said. “I shouldn’t be surprised about my performances, and I know myself.”

Sensational attack from Tadej Pogačar 🚀 A typically thrilling acceleration from the @TeamEmiratesUAE rider on Tour de France Stage 9.

________

🇫🇷 #TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/NC2Qf4LMxm — Velon CC (@VelonCC) July 9, 2023

After winning a stage last week and clawing back time Sunday, Pogačar said the momentum is swinging back in his favor.

“For sure I feel better and I have a sort of momentum,” Pogačar said. “I don’t know if it’s over Jonas, but I just feel good every day. I am ready to go racing again today. I am really happy so far with this Tour, and feeling day by day better.

“We have a nice rivalry here with Jonas. Already last year was one of the best Tours ever,” he said. “This year, already in the first week a lot happened. We drop the bombs on each other. Each one is one ahead. It’s really good competition.”