Is this the beginning of the Jonas Vingegaard era at the Tour de France? Tadej Pogačar says not so fast

Tadej Pogačar knew he probably wasn’t going to win when he attacked on the Champs-Élysées in Sunday’s final stage at the Tour de France, but he did it anyway.

The Slovenian slayer was racing as he always does for the pure joy of it, but he was also telegramming a message.

Jonas Vingegaard might be celebrating his second consecutive Tour title Sunday night, but Pogačar is already thinking about next year.

“If everything goes to plan next year, I’ll try to come back. I hope I can come back stronger and without injury,” Pogačar said. “We will just go day by day and try to be the best preparation for next time, for the next battle with Jonas and Jumbo.”

That’s how Pogačar rolls, and he vows to stay loose even after the worse drubbing in his grand tour career.

Pogacar, the 2020 and 2021 Tour champion, won the white jersey for the best under-25 rider for the fourth year in a row. The goal was victory, but a broken wrist in April derailed his training.

After demoralizing losses in the Alps, he bounced back to win Saturday in the Vosges. His smile is back, and so is his attacking spirit.

“I can be satisfied considering everything that happened in this Tour, despite of course the fact that my desire was to win,” Pogačar said. “It has been an amazing Tour for me and for my team. I’m super happy to be in Paris on the podium, and in white one more time … Goodbye to my beloved white jersey. I’m not young anymore!”

Vingegaard: ‘I hope to take a third win’

Vingegaard rode a near-perfect race. (Photo: JASPER JACOBS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

As Pogačar was pouring on the gas Sunday one last time, Jumbo-Visma and Vingegaard were popping champagne bottles.

The Dutch team bulldozed its way to its second straight yellow jersey, and this time there was no doubt about who was the strongest.

Vingegaard kept his cool across an intense three weeks, won one stage, and defended the yellow jersey from stage 6. His grip on the yellow tunic was quite literally down to a thread, only 10 seconds, until he demolished Pogačar in the 22km time trial in stage 16.

The next day on stage 17, Jumbo-Visma pulverized a weakened Pogačar on the Col de la Loze, and Vingegaard carried a 7:29 winning margin into Paris.

If Pogačar is thinking about 2023, so is Vingegaard.

“I hope to come back next year maybe already to see if I can take the third win,” Vingegaard said. “At least try it. I think that will be the plan.”

Mild-mannered Vingegaard not only squashed Pogačar and the rest of the peloton, he also put to bed the notion that he might not be able to handle the stress and pressure that comes with the yellow jersey.

Up until this season, he largely rode in the shadow of Primož Roglič who often carried the burden of team leadership and was often the team’s most public face. Roglič raced and won the Giro d’Italia in May, leaving Vingegaard to fend for himself against Pogačar.

“It has been a hard race, a super hard race, and a super good fight between me and Tadej,” Vingegaard said. “It is a feeling of being proud and happy, of course. We are winning it for the second time now and it is really amazing.”

‘We are racing beautiful sport’

Two out of three isn’t bad. (Photo: THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images)

So what next?

Vingegaard and Jumbo-Visma confirmed that he will race the Vuelta a España for the first time since his grand tour debut there in 2020.

Pogačar isn’t so sure. A lot depends on how he recovers, but he already hinted a start at the road worlds in Glasgow next month might be possible, with likely another run at some of the late-season one-day races.

This Tour reconfirmed that Pogačar and Vingegaard are at the very pinnacle of the Tour de France pyramid.

Though some younger riders, such as Carlos Rodríguez and Felix Gall, showed promise during this Tour, there isn’t another young rider out there right now who is expected to crash the yellow jersey party next year.

Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) is expected to debut at the Tour next year, but still must prove he can compete at the highest levels at the Tour.

Both teams will take lessons from this Tour. Vingegaard will only be more confident and sure that his preparation and tactical game plan are working.

Will UAE Team Emirates recalibrate? Or simply is it a matter of Pogačar having a clean bill of health going into the 2024 Tour without breaking a wrist, which his coach cited as the main reason for July’s implosion?

Either way, these two are fated to clash again.

Pogačar, the more eloquent of the two, put it this way:

“We are racing beautiful sport. We push each other to the limit. This era right now, we can all cherish and be happy for how we race,” Pogačar said of his budding rivalry with the Dane. “We still need to think it’s still just a bike race.”

If they’re having fun racing it, everyone is sure enjoying watching it.

The 2023 Tour de France is now in the history books. Before the bubbles run dry in the champagne Sunday evening in Paris, coaches and sport directors are already plotting next year’s race.