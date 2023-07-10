Bike check: The Factor Ostro VAM of Israel–Premier Tech in the 2023 Tour de France

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Israel–Premier Tech rider Michael Woods beat Matteo Jorgenson to win stage 9 of the Tour de France. He made his breakaway stick aboard the Factor Ostro VAM, Factor’s surprisingly light aero road bike.

Factor likes to call this bike the “ultimate all-rounder,” which it might just be in the Tour considering how well it did climbing the Puy de Dôme. Israel–Premier Tech is sponsored by Factor, Selle Italia, FSA, Maxxis, and others. Sponsorship doesn’t necessarily mean you have to use their gear, as we learn here.

See the photo gallery below for Krists Neiland’s Factor Ostro VAM ridden in the Tour de France.

Here’s the Factor Ostro VAM, an aero road bike that was first released in late 2020. Despite it’s aero pretenses, Factor, calls this bike an ‘all-round quiver killer.’ (Photo: Will Tracy)

This bike belongs to Krists Neilands. Key things to note here include Black Inc wheels, a Shimano Dura-Ace drivetrain with an FSA power meter crankset. (Photo: Will Tracy)

If it’s not a drivetrain component, chances are it is produced by Black Inc, Factor’s main component brand. (Photo: Will Tracy)

Neilands is using the brand’s Integrated Aero Barstem, which was made specifically for the Ostro VAM. The one-piece bar/stem is part of a newer wave of drop bars that flare out considerably going from the hoods to the drops. Doing so offers a narrower, more aerodynamic body position with plenty of leverage at the drops. (Photo: Will Tracy)

Israel–Premier Tech is sponsored by Hammerhead, so they’re using the latest Karoo 2. This Hammerhead mount appears custom-made for the Black Inc integrated handlebar. (Photo: Will Tracy)

The bike was set up at the time of photo with a pair of Black Inc Forty Five wheels, an all-rounder option from the company. Factor says the wheels are said to be aero optimized for a 25 mm tire. (Photo: Will Tracy)

What tire width is Krists Neilands using? Hard to tell. But what is easier to see is that this tire’s tread pattern belongs to a Continental Grand Prix 5000 S TR tire and not anything from Maxxis. Look closely at the scratched-out logo and you can faintly see the ‘Grand Prix 5000 S TR’ wording. These tires are set up tubeless. (Photo: Will Tracy)

FSA is an Israel–Premier Tech sponsor, so you’re seeing a Shimano Dura-Ace drivetrain paired with an FSA crankset. Neilands is also using a Shimano SPD-SL pedal. (Photo: Will Tracy)

Neilands’ bike is equipped with an FSA Powerbox K-Force Team carbon crankset. The crankset is highly modular, using a Power2Max spider-based power meter and FSA 54/40T chainrings. (Photo: Will Tracy)

We’re seeing more chain catchers similar to what we profiled on this Jayco-AlUla Giant Propel . The difference here is that this bike features a K-Edge chain catcher. (Photo: Will Tracy)

The Ostro VAM features a direct-mount derailleur hanger to specifically accommodate Shimano rear derailleurs. According to Shimano, doing so offers easier wheel removal and installation and greater flexibility in frame design. (Photo: Will Tracy)

The Forty Five wheels use Black Inc’s own hubs with CeramicSpeed bearings. (Photo: Will Tracy)

Elite is a team sponsor, and their T-Race Carbon bottle cage is claimed to weigh in at just 15 grams. (Photo: Will Tracy)

The number mount comes courtesy of K3 Pro Cycling, a small company out of Girona, Spain that 3D-prints these mounts. (Photo: Will Tracy)

The dropped seat stays meet curve into the seat tube at a near 90-degree angle to lower drag at that area. (Photo: Will Tracy)

Krists Neilands is riding some variation on a Selle Italia Pro Team Kit saddle. Hard to tell exactly what it is, but it looks like an SLR Flow saddle with their Pro Team Kit finishing. (Photo: Will Tracy)

A massive Selle Italia logo just behind the saddle rails is sure to add a whole bunch of speed. (Photo: Will Tracy)