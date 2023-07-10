DAILY TOUR NEWSLETTER

Don’t miss a moment with daily Tour de France updates from Velo.

Sign Up Now

DAILY TOUR NEWSLETTER

Don’t miss a moment with daily Tour de France updates from Velo.

Sign Up Now

Tour de France

VeloNews Road Road Racing Tour de France
Tour de France

Bike check: The Factor Ostro VAM of Israel–Premier Tech in the 2023 Tour de France

This Factor aero bike features parts from FSA, Black Inc, and a blacked-out tire that definitely isn't sponsor correct.

,

Join Velo

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join Velo

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Israel–Premier Tech rider Michael Woods beat Matteo Jorgenson to win stage 9 of the Tour de France. He made his breakaway stick aboard the Factor Ostro VAM, Factor’s surprisingly light aero road bike.

Factor likes to call this bike the “ultimate all-rounder,” which it might just be in the Tour considering how well it did climbing the Puy de Dôme. Israel–Premier Tech is sponsored by Factor, Selle Italia, FSA, Maxxis, and others. Sponsorship doesn’t necessarily mean you have to use their gear, as we learn here.

See the photo gallery below for Krists Neiland’s Factor Ostro VAM ridden in the Tour de France.

Read more:

Israel-Premier-Tech-Tour-de-france-2023-Factor-Factor-Ostro-Vam-bike-8500067
Here’s the Factor Ostro VAM, an aero road bike that was first released in late 2020. Despite it’s aero pretenses, Factor, calls this bike an ‘all-round quiver killer.’ (Photo: Will Tracy)
Israel-Premier-Tech-Tour-de-france-2023-Factor-Ostro-Vam-bike-8500066
This bike belongs to Krists Neilands. Key things to note here include Black Inc wheels, a Shimano Dura-Ace drivetrain with an FSA power meter crankset. (Photo: Will Tracy)
Israel-Premier-Tech-Tour-de-france-2023-Factor-Ostro-Vam-bike-8500084
If it’s not a drivetrain component, chances are it is produced by Black Inc, Factor’s main component brand. (Photo: Will Tracy)
Israel-Premier-Tech-Tour-de-france-2023-Factor-Ostro-Vam-bike-8500075
Neilands is using the brand’s Integrated Aero Barstem, which was made specifically for the Ostro VAM. The one-piece bar/stem is part of a newer wave of drop bars that flare out considerably going from the hoods to the drops. Doing so offers a narrower, more aerodynamic body position with plenty of leverage at the drops. (Photo: Will Tracy)
Israel-Premier-Tech-Tour-de-france-2023-Factor-Ostro-Vam-bike-8500068
Israel–Premier Tech is sponsored by Hammerhead, so they’re using the latest Karoo 2. This Hammerhead mount appears custom-made for the Black Inc integrated handlebar. (Photo: Will Tracy)
Israel-Premier-Tech-Tour-de-france-2023-Factor-Ostro-Vam-bike-8500074
The bike was set up at the time of photo with a pair of Black Inc Forty Five wheels, an all-rounder option from the company. Factor says the wheels are said to be aero optimized for a 25 mm tire. (Photo: Will Tracy)
Israel-Premier-Tech-Tour-de-france-2023-Factor-Ostro-Vam-bike-8500082
What tire width is Krists Neilands using? Hard to tell. But what is easier to see is that this tire’s tread pattern belongs to a Continental Grand Prix 5000 S TR tire and not anything from Maxxis. Look closely at the scratched-out logo and you can faintly see the ‘Grand Prix 5000 S TR’ wording. These tires are set up tubeless. (Photo: Will Tracy)
Israel-Premier-Tech-Tour-de-france-2023-Factor-Ostro-Vam-bike-8500073
FSA is an Israel–Premier Tech sponsor, so you’re seeing a Shimano Dura-Ace drivetrain paired with an FSA crankset. Neilands is also using a Shimano SPD-SL pedal. (Photo: Will Tracy)
Israel-Premier-Tech-Tour-de-france-2023-Factor-Ostro-Vam-bike-8500072
Neilands’ bike is equipped with an FSA Powerbox K-Force Team carbon crankset. The crankset is highly modular, using a Power2Max spider-based power meter and FSA 54/40T chainrings. (Photo: Will Tracy)
Israel-Premier-Tech-Tour-de-france-2023-Factor-Ostro-Vam-bike-8500077
We’re seeing more chain catchers similar to what we profiled on this Jayco-AlUla Giant Propel. The difference here is that this bike features a K-Edge chain catcher. (Photo: Will Tracy)
Israel-Premier-Tech-Tour-de-france-2023-Factor-Factor-Ostro-Vam-bike-3548
The Ostro VAM features a direct-mount derailleur hanger to specifically accommodate Shimano rear derailleurs. According to Shimano, doing so offers easier wheel removal and installation and greater flexibility in frame design. (Photo: Will Tracy)
Israel-Premier-Tech-Tour-de-france-2023-Factor-Ostro-Vam-bike-8500089
The Forty Five wheels use Black Inc’s own hubs with CeramicSpeed bearings. (Photo: Will Tracy)
Israel-Premier-Tech-Tour-de-france-2023-Factor-Ostro-Vam-bike-8500078
Elite is a team sponsor, and their T-Race Carbon bottle cage is claimed to weigh in at just 15 grams. (Photo: Will Tracy)
Israel-Premier-Tech-Tour-de-france-2023-Factor-Ostro-Vam-bike-8500086
The number mount comes courtesy of K3 Pro Cycling, a small company out of Girona, Spain that 3D-prints these mounts. (Photo: Will Tracy)
Israel-Premier-Tech-Tour-de-france-2023-Factor-Ostro-Vam-bike-8500071
The dropped seat stays meet curve into the seat tube at a near 90-degree angle to lower drag at that area.  (Photo: Will Tracy)
Israel-Premier-Tech-Tour-de-france-2023-Factor-Ostro-Vam-bike-8500069
Krists Neilands is riding some variation on a Selle Italia Pro Team Kit saddle. Hard to tell exactly what it is, but it looks like an SLR Flow saddle with their Pro Team Kit finishing. (Photo: Will Tracy)
Israel-Premier-Tech-Tour-de-france-2023-Factor-Ostro-Vam-bike-8500076
A massive Selle Italia logo just behind the saddle rails is sure to add a whole bunch of speed. (Photo: Will Tracy)
Israel-Premier-Tech-Tour-de-france-2023-Factor-Ostro-Vam-bike-8500079
The red detailing and ‘Pro Team’ stripe indicates elite status, but the only Pro Team saddle that seems to be available is a SLR Boost Superflow variation on the saddle. (Photo: Will Tracy)
Israel-Premier-Tech-Tour-de-france-2023-Factor-Ostro-Vam-bike-8500093
(Photo: Will Tracy)

Stay On Topic

An American in France

What’s it like to be an American cyclist living in France? Watch to get professional road cyclist Joe Dombrowski’s view.

Keywords:

Related content from the Outside Network

One Way South

Mountain Bikers React to Their First Taste of Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer

Video review: BMC URS 01 Two gravel bike

Kiel Reijnen Vuelta Video Diary: The painful decision to abandon