Israel-Premier Tech debuts new jersey for Tour de France

Israel-Premier Tech is swapping out its regular jersey for a new design during the Tour de France.

(Photo: Ekoi)

The aim of the new jersey is to promote tourism in Israel, so it features a design inspired by the Israel National Trail: a walking and cycling path that stretches over 1,000 kilometers from Kibbutz Dan in the north to Eilat in the south.

(Photo: Ekoi)

A line tracing the path of the trail runs along the front of the jersey. It’s laid over blue, navy blue, and burnt orange stripes running at a diagonal on the torso.

The white in the jersey represents the mountains and Mount Hermon in the north, says Ekoi, the team kit sponsor who manufactured the kit. Blue in the kit symbolizes the Israeli coast, and the burnt orange represents the desert.

(Photo: Ekoi)

The jersey features micro-perforated material on the front, breathable mesh on the back, and laser cut sleeves. It will be available to purchase for €100 starting July 4.

(Photo: Ekoi)

This jersey is not the team’s first jersey change of the season. It also changed during the Giro d’Italia last month to promote the Abruzzo wine region.

(Photo: Ekoi)

Swapping out team kits to promote special causes, or simply to generate some buzz at the sport’s biggest event, has become a regular thing for teams during the Tour de France, and sometimes the Giro d’Italia, in recent years.

So far, Jumbo-Visma, Uno-X, Bahrain-Victorious, DSM, Astana Qazaqstan, and Bora-Hansgrohe have shown off a new kit for La Grand Boucle.