‘It’s going to be all out’: Sprinters fight to survive time cut on Tour de France’s toughest day

Life at altitude is difficult for the sprinters of the Tour de France peloton and the fast men have had to deal with a lot of climbing lately.

The final three stages of the Tour’s second week were packed with big climbs and the start of the third week features possibly the toughest stage of the whole race with a leg-busting climb up the Col de la Loze.

The rewards will be sweet for the sprinters who make the time cut with three potential sprint stages on the menu across the final four stages. But first they must suffer over four major climbs, including the highest point of the 2023 Tour de France at more than 2,000 meters.

“It’s going to be all out and that’s going to be for all sprinters and heavier guys. We just hope for good legs. I think that if you survive [Wednesday] then it’s all the way until Paris. There’s one more hard day but it’s in Alsace so the climbs are a bit easier so I guess we will make it. Tomorrow is going to be a dangerous one,” Norwegian sprinter Alexander Kristoff told Velo.

While all off the sprinters will want to save as much energy as possible to go into the last sprint days with, they can only compete if they make the time cut. The Tour de France can be ruthless, and sprinters often fail to make it to Paris after coming a cropper in the mountains.

Who can forget Fabio Jakobsen’s dramatic effort to make the cut during last year’s Tour, with his teammates cheering him from beyond the finish line. Jakobsen has gone home already due to injuries he picked up in a crash on the opening week, but the other remaining sprinters will hope that they won’t be cutting it so fine.

With the GC riders blitzing up the climbs so quickly this year, the challenge of keeping inside the limit has become a touch harder and riders have to plan their efforts well so that they don’t blow before they make it home.

“It’s important not to go into the red too early because then you’re going to pay for it a lot in the rest of the stage. It’s all about keeping it steady and keeping the speed high in those groups. We do get time checks with how much time we can lose and how fast we need to go. We’re always thinking ahead,” DSM-Firmenich sprinter and Tour debutant Sam Welsford told Velo.

“It’s super hard now. You see these guys fly up the hills. The last climb [Col de la Loze] is almost 30k uphill and it climbs to 2,400 meters so we’ll probably lose about 20 minutes on that so you have to keep in that bracket where you can afford to lose that on a climb like that. It’s so big that it will probably take us an hour and a bit and it will probably take them about 50 minutes with how fast they go up it.

“It’s all about calculating so you have enough time and you’re not fighting for the last couple of seconds. You never know how fast they go, they could make it very hard for us.”

Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco-AlUla) has plenty of experience in battling the unforgiving clock of the time cut. In 2018, he was one of several sprinters who stepped off the bike during the second week after falling behind the cut-off time — that day included ascents of the Col de Madeleine, the Col de la Croix de Fer, and a summit finish on Alpe d’Huez.

Since joining Jayco-AlUla, the Dutchman has changed up his training to help him get through the mountains with a little less trouble and, hopefully, be far fresher for the final week. He’s hoping it will stand him in good stead this week.

“I’ve been climbing a little bit more and I also did the Dauphine. For me, I think it’s a good preparation,” Groenewegen said. “A lot of sprinters are at home. If you don’t have the legs to survive all the climbs then you can’t sprint in Paris so that’s what I’ve trained for. A lot of people were smiling a little when I did the Dauphine but it’s all about surviving a tough Tour de France.

“I feel more fresh. A few years ago, I was really tired and always on the end and then I could get to Paris but never with really good legs.”

If the sprinters can make it through Wednesday’s mountain brute, they will have three opportunities to take home a win. However, they will still have to get the better of green jersey wearer Jasper Philipsen if they want to take a victory.

Philipsen has been the dominant force in the sprints and has won four stages already, only being beaten once by Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) in an uphill run to the line.

“It’s going to be difficult. He’s also the sprinter that maybe climbs the best so he is the best in every aspect. We must be lucky, and we still have a complete team so hopefully we can use it. Also, Søren [Wærenskjold] looked quite fresh to maybe we will try one sprint with him and see how it goes,” Kristoff said.

For Welsford, who is riding his first grand tour at the Tour de France this year, it is the hope of being able to ride away with a win that has helped him survive the big mountains.

“That’s what’s really getting me through. I’ve got my eye on stage 18 and I’m really hungry for it. I think we’re getting better as a team as we go through the race and I think if we hit this sprint day well, we’ll set ourselves up for a nice Champs Elysees,” he said. “That’s my dream race, to win on the Champs-Élyées.

“Philipsen’s been incredible and it’s so impressive to see someone who can win that much and so consistently. He’s making us all look a bit silly, the sprinters, but everyone is yapping at his heels and trying to get that win. I think it’s possible, but he’s also in ripper form and he can also get through these mountain days a lot better than most of the other sprinters. I think everyone will be fighting for his wheel on the last couple of days.”