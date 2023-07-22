‘It’s the biggest race I’ve won’: Annemiek van Vleuten, Demi Vollering, more ahead of Tour de France Femmes

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

CLERMONT-FERAND, France — The who’s who of the women’s peloton has descended on Clermont-Ferrand this weekend as the second edition of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift gets ready for take-off.

After a hugely successful debut in 2022, this year’s race plans to be bigger and better with an ascent of the Tourmalet and a race-deciding time trial.

Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) is the defending champion, but it is Demi Vollering (SD Worx) that comes into the race as the favorite.

Velo caught up with some of the riders as they prepare to roll out Sunday morning.

Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) 1st in 2022

The goal before I came here was to get the best out of myself so to be the most optimally prepared and I have to say that goal I have achieved. I think I’m here this year with the same shape as last year and the same preparation, with recharged batteries, and with the same energy to go full gas here for the yellow jersey.

I’m not so busy with what it will mean to me. A second win will not mean more to me but for me it is important to pin the number one on the race jersey for me and enjoy racing here, to be part of the battle to win the maillot jaune.

I love this race, I can say it’s the biggest race that I have won in my career. I think I would have come here with a different mindset if I hadn’t won last year as this is the last opportunity to win the Tour de France. That means that I can enjoy it more with less pressure and I can race with my heart.

Riders make the race and, of course, the Tourmalet is such an epic high mountain but I would not say that the Markstein stage, stage 7, was more easy than the Tourmalet. Maybe it was even harder with the climbs before. I noticed last year that for every mountain there is a fight, for every bonus sprint there is a fight, so that makes it hard. There is a lot of tension in the bunch.

Demi Vollering showed that she’s the number one favorite and she’s super strong, I have not been able to beat her. I beat here at the Vuelta, but that was a special occasion and on the uphill she was the strongest rider.

Demi Vollering (SD Worx) 2nd in 2022

How to beat Van Vleuten? I don’t know. How do you beat the whole peloton? Of course, this is a difficult question but I think this is something we need to feel in the race and I’m happy that I have such a strong team around me and they are super motivated. I think this will come in handy. I hope that I’m stronger than last year and that I can beat her.

I have a dream to win the yellow jersey and I believe that if you have a dream that it is a dream for a reason and if you believe it’s there for a reason then it will happen. I don’t know when it will happen but I believe it will happen in the future.

This is a really difficult course, with climbing every day. As a GC rider, you cannot sit back and think that it will be an easy day. Every day something can happen and you need to be focused every day. This is really difficult for GC riders. Every day, so many different situations can happen and that depends on how the peloton will race that day. If GC riders plan to make it that day then it will be really hard and it will be a small group to the finish line. There can be so many different race situations and that makes it difficult.

I think it’s not our goal to win every stage, I don’t think that’s a good goal. I think we will do what we did already the whole season, I think we will be really motivated and go with the same mindset into the races. Hopefully, that will result in stage wins.

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (AG Insurance-Soudal Quick-Step) DNF in 2022

It feels really good to be back. Whenever I think something is going to be the last then something happened, but to be honest I knew before the Tour de France Femmes last year that I was continuing that I was going to be back, which was good because it was going so well I was fifth on GC and I thought the final weekend was going to be a chance to move up onto the podium and then things went terribly wrong. So, it was a relief knowing that I would have another chance because to finish that way wouldn’t have been nice. It’s so meaningful to be because Zwift is the title sponsor and Zwift is a big part of my life.

Obviously, the Soudal Quick-Step team [at the men’s Tour de France] has been trying with a lot of bad luck so it’s great to have this result. [Kasper Asgreen] has had his own challenges and bad luck to overcome so to finally see him to get it was very cool and inspirational.

Ane Santesteban (Jayco-AlUla) 10th at the 2023 Giro d’Italia

For me, it feels better because last year I was coming from COVID so I knew I was not in my best shape. This year, I don’t feel the nerves, but I am more excited because I’m feeling good. I am coming from the Giro and the recovery has been good these last days. I’m really motivated to go for it.

If you look around, this never happens in other races. Just being here and doing interviews you see everybody is interested in our race and it’s really special for us. For me, it gives me a lot of strength and power because I feel the support of everyone. When I was doing recons, people knew when we would be passing through the climb and that gives me a lot of power. It helps to get our sport known. There are a lot more young riders who can see us and follow us in the races. It’s really helpful the grow women’s cycling.

The last two stages, it was really hot at the Giro. I took a few days to recover and in the last days I’ve been feeling good, and I am ready to race the Tour de France.

Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) 3rd in 2022

Definitely, the podium is the goal. I feel strong, but definitely, everybody feels stronger. To be honest, I’m curious and excited to get things started to see where I am standing next to my opponents, especially SD Worx, Annemiek van Vleuten and maybe Elisa Longo Borghini. I feel like I am better than I was last month in Suisse, but you never know what the others are doing. It’s definitely nice to get going and see where you are at and then you gain confidence and then you try to regain confidence.

The first days give a lot of opportunities for different riders to go for the win and as we know the Tour is iconic and everyone wants to be visible.

Grace Brown (FDJ-Suez) TT favorite

I’m a little bit nervous but I’m excited to get started tomorrow. I think every stage is exciting in its own right and they’ve done a nice job at designing the course. Each finale will be aggressive and compared to last year we’ll see smaller groups come to the finish line on more stages. I think for the viewers it’s going to be fun.

I’m looking forward to [the TT]. I don’t know what it will be like after eight days but it’s definitely one of the highlights for this Tour to do a time trial. We’ve had so few opportunities to do it in recent years but to be able to do it on the biggest stage is really cool. It’s a good time trial, it’s not completely flat, it’s not an uphill time trial but it has some climbing. It will suit someone who is a time trialist, but I think it will see some GC riders up there.

It’s going to be a predictable battle between Demi and Annemiek, but that’s not to say that the GC is done and dusted. There’s going to be a fight, particularly before the Tourmalet, there’s a potential for the leader’s jersey to move around a bit. The GC is not done until it’s done.