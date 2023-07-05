Bike check: Jai Hindley’s Tour de France Stage 5-winning Specialized Tarmac SL7

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

In case you missed it, Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) took the win at stage 5 of the 2023 Tour de France. He did so on this Specialized Tarmac SL7 as he went solo over the summit to finish in Laruns as the stage winner.

While Hindley went with Roval Alpinist CLX II wheels for his stage win, the vast majority of the Tour will be ridden with the bike set up just like this. Specialized-sponsored teams usually don’t stray too far from the plot, as just about everything here on this bike is either directly produced by Specialized or related to the brand. The main exceptions are the Shimano drivetrain and pedals and Wahoo computer seen below.

See all the details of Jai Hindley’s stage 5-winning S-Works Tarmac below.

A look at the Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7 Jai Hindley rode to win stage 5 of the 2023 Tour de France. This bike features a Shimano Dura-Ace drivetrain, Roval Rapide CLX II wheels, Roval handlebar, and Specialized Turbo Cotton tires. (Photo: Will Tracy)

Many suspected that Specialized might release an update to the Specialized Tarmac road bike, but clearly, the existing SL7 platform didn’t hold Hindley back in getting Bora-Hansgrohe a win at stage 5. (Photo: Will Tracy)

The front of the bike uses a Roval Rapide handlebar paired with an integrated Tarmac stem as opposed to the newly released one-piece Roval Rapide Cockpit . A Specialized stem accessory mount goes right into the stem faceplate to hold the Wahoo Elemnt Roam computer. (Photo: Will Tracy)

There’s a bit of epoxy just ahead of the left-side handlebar clips that cover brake hoses as they exit the handlebar. Why’s that? The answer wasn’t all that clear, but it had to do with mechanics having to drill into the handlebar just a little bit further, likely compromising the threaded section the handlebar clip would otherwise screw into. (Photo: Will Tracy)

The Supacaz Super Sticky Kush handlebar tape is wrapped about as cleanly as it gets here. (Photo: Will Tracy)

Another look at that handlebar setup. You can hardly tell they had to use epoxy! (Photo: Will Tracy)

Jai Hindley mounts his Shimano Dura-Ace brake levers about parallel to one another rather than canting them inward toward the bike. (Photo: Will Tracy)

Clean. (Photo: Will Tracy)

Rather than a zip-tied number plate mount or an epoxied mount, Bora-Hansgrohe uses a 3D-printed mount that wraps around the seat post. (Photo: Will Tracy)

Sure, Jai Hindley could be riding on the latest and greatest 3D-printed Specialized Mirror saddles, but here is a humble Specialized Phenom Expert with Mimic saddle. (Photo: Will Tracy)

Check out that paint pen action just below the number plate mount. Doing so ensures the saddle height is precise and doesn’t need to be measured every time a Shimano Di2 battery needs replacing. (Photo: Will Tracy)

The inside of the fork says “No off season,” a reminder of just how much work is required to race the Tour. Tubeless haters rejoice: there’s no tubeless tire setup to be found here. (Photo: Will Tracy)

Hindley’s bike was set up with a pair of Shimano RT-CL900 brake rotors, with a 160 mm rotor up front and a 140 mm out back. (Photo: Will Tracy)

There is a second Jai Hindley decal on the downtube so race mechanics know whose bike is whose on the roof rack in those harried in-race bike changes. (Photo: Will Tracy)

Bora-Hansgrohe uses Shimano as their drivetrain sponsor, so a Dura-Ace drivetrain it is. Chainrings up front are 54/40T paired to a Dura-Ace power meter crankset. Out back is an 11-30T Dura-Ace cassette. (Photo: Will Tracy)