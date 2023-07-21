Jasper Philipsen: Rising supersprinter and world title threat under fire for Tour de France blocking

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

It’s been impossible to get past Jasper Philipsen in the fast finishes of this Tour de France.

And there was almost no getting past the four-time stage winner on stage 18 either.

The Tour’s green jersey dominator and Belgium’s latest world championship threat was under fire for “blocking” the attacking Pascal Eenkhoorn on Thursday.

“I was harassed by Philipsen when I went away,” Eenkhoorn told NOS after Thursday’s ride into Bourg-en-Bresse. “If we want to race, we can race.”

The ugly incident on stage 18 was the latest in a string of misdemeanors that overshadow Philipsen’s steamrollering ride to the top of the Tour’s sprinter pack.

The Belgian bullet has been unmatchable in any variation of a fast-finish this month. He’s shown the poise, versatility, and raw power required to blow riders as fast as Mark Cavendish and Caleb Ewan into his rearview mirror.

Heck, the 25-year-old’s so good he could become the first to win five stages in one Tour since Marcel Kittel in 2017.

But the Tour de France bunch sprint arena is a ruthless place, and Philipsen’s dominance has been stalked by controversy.

He was repeatedly cited for dangerous maneuvers through the Tour’s opening week, and Alpecin-Deceuninck’s Mathieu van der Poel-driven leadout train earned the reputation of bullies of the bunch sprint.

Philipsen under fire: ‘It was intimidation’

Philipsen apologized to Eenkhoorn and defended his actions Thursday. (Photo: JASPER JACOBS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Philipsen was subject of another chorus of criticism Thursday.

When Eenkhoorn attacked out of the peloton in a bid to bridge to the break, Alpecin-Deceuninck’s all-green machine chopped him down in a move that sparked consternation through social media.

“I didn’t use an elbow or anything. I just accelerated and got in front of him, so I don’t think I really did a wrong maneuver or did anything inappropriate,” Philipsen told Wielerflits after the stage. “I think I just wanted to make it clear that we wanted to sprint and that we were fine with those three at the front.

“This is the Tour, it’s the highest level. We all try to maximize our chances. They try to win in the breakaway, while we like to sprint.”

“Blocking” is one of the many grey-area “unwritten rules” of pro cycling. It’s seen as acceptable in some circumstances, but governed by the vagaries of race dynamics and “reasonable” sportsmanship.

Philipsen avoided sanction by the race jurors Thursday and was quick to apologize to Eenkhoorn after the stage. But many felt Philipsen’s aggression crossed the line.

“It was intimidation,” Lotto Dstny boss Marc Wauters said. “Unfortunately for him, that doesn’t work with Pascal. It actually gives him energy.”

Whether “intimidation” or not, some sense of karma ruled the day Thursday.

Eenkhoorn eventually escaped Philipsen’s clutches and made it across to the break that derailed one of the last few sprinter opportunities of the Tour.

“I’m surprised they stayed away. It is a pity that I could not sprint for the victory, but I am still doing a good job for green,” Philipsen said. “Of course, this is a missed opportunity, but if I hadn’t won a stage yet, it would hurt more now.”

Evenepoel, Van Aert, Philipsen and Belgium’s luxury rainbow dilemma

Fast finisher Philipsen, all-terrain Van Aert, and attacker ace Evenepoel make a bounty of Belgian riches for road worlds. (Photo: CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Philipsen has the opportunity to heal any of Thursday’s “hurt” by winning the bumpy sprint stage Friday. Or better still, he could blitz the “boulevard of sprinter dreams” that is the stage 21 Champs-Élysées.

A fifth victory would see Alpecin-Deceuninck’s rising alpha come level with Kittel and Cavendish as a recent quintuple stage-winner and cement his place in the bunch sprinter pantheon.

Still only 25, Philipsen has been on a tear since he switched from UAE Emirates to Alpecin-Deceuninck in 2021.

With recent victories through the Tour de France, spring classics, and second-place at Paris-Roubaix, Philipsen amassed a palmarès so packed he’s been elevated to the status of world championship threat and poster-boy of the Belgian press.

Philipsen this week earned selection alongside Wout van Aert and defending champion Remco Evenepoel for the Belgian road worlds team.

It’s a Venn Diagram designed for rainbow success, no matter what scenario – at least, that’s what Team Belgium hopes.

“It’s a luxury. This three allows us the option to race offensively and defensively in Glasgow,” national coach Sven Vanthourenhout told Sporza.

“Remco is someone you have to let go full anyway. Wout’s role will depend very much on the competition. And if it becomes a sprint, Jasper – who can go through everything for an entire race – can get his chance.”

Philipsen’s rise could cause complications in the Belgian bus, however.

Van Aert and Evenepoel already had to paper over the rift that appeared after their 2021 road worlds misfire, and Philipsen adds the possibility for more tactical trauma.

“I’m going to be disappointed if we can’t defend the world champion jersey,” Vanthourenhout said. “But above all, we must not be disappointed by our way of racing.”

Philipsen was once nicknamed “Jasper Disaster” by his teammates.

Both Alpecin-Deceuninck and the Belgian national team will be hoping he avoids any further calamities at the Tour de France and Glasgow worlds.