The 5 coolest things about the Giant Propel of Jayco AlUla in the 2023 Tour de France

Simon Yates is in the thick of battling it out in the 2023 Tour de France against his twin brother, Adam, aboard the Giant Propel aero road bike of Jayco-AlUla.

While more and more teams have elected to use their bike sponsor’s aero road bike for a majority of the Tour stages, the new Giant Propel is so good that it isn’t really necessary. The bikes are light enough to find themselves right at the UCI minimum weight limit without much work. Add in the massive aero benefits from the latest Propel, and there’s little reason to use any other bike.

Complete bikes feature Shimano Dura-Ace drivetrain, Cadex 50 Ultra wheels., Vittoria Corsa Pro 28 mm tires set up tubeless, and saddles from Fizik, Giant, and others depending on rider preference.

Here are the five coolest things about Jayco-AlUla’s Giant Propel bikes at the Tour de France.

1. This bike isn’t just pulled out of the Giant Bikes catalog

You’d think that a company like Giant Bicycles – one that sells every bicycle component under the sun – would want the bike riding in the Tour de France to use all Giant-branded components. Not so here.

To be fair, the Cadex wheels belong to the Giant umbrella of componentry. Then there’s the gearing, which is a necessary change for the pros as opposed to mere mortals. The Vittoria Corsa Pro tires are a notable swap from Cadex or Giant-branded tires, and the Fizik Vento Argo Adaptive saddle is an interesting change against a Giant or Cadex saddle as well.

Good to see that Jayco-AlUla is allowed some freedom in component choice.

2. Even still, you can essentially buy this bike from your local shop

Okay, besides the saddle, tires, and custom team livery, just about anyone can walk into their local Giant Bicycles dealer and buy this very bike. The Giant Propel Advanced SL 0 features the same frame quality, the same Cadex 50 Ultra wheels, and the same Shimano Dura-Ace drivetrain. The bike even comes with the same computer mount, and a Dura-Ace power meter as well!

There was perhaps one exception to using the Giant-branded computer mount, which was this 3D-printed mount that offers angle adjustment as opposed to the fixed-angle Giant-branded mount.

3. An aero bike as light as a climbing bike

Jayco-AlUla has the ability to use both the Propel aero bike seen here as well as the lightweight Giant TCR. But most of their stages in the Tour de France will be ridden on the Propel, as complete Giant Propel weights find themselves right around that 6.8 kg (14.99 lbs) weight limit with bottle cages (but without pedals).

How does the bike get to that weight? Giant claims a size medium frame weighs in at just 845 grams, seriously light for what is an aero road bike. The Giant Contact SLR aero handlebars and Contact SLR Aero carbon stem weigh a total of 360 grams, very similar in weight to an integrated one-piece bar and stem. And the Cadex 50 Ultra wheels manage to weigh a claimed 1349 grams despite their 50 mm depth.

With those kinds of weights, swapping to the marginally lighter (but far less aero) Giant TCR seems to be more of a personal preference rather than a performance benefit.

4. A custom Jayco-AlUla paint scheme

Jayco-AlUla’s bikes receive a unique if unexceptional paint scheme that looks really good. The entire range of team bikes receives the same paint scheme as opposed to some teams providing distinctive elements like different bar tape or even different paint for certain riders.

5. A $20 Amazon chain catcher because even the pros make mistakes

We love a good bit of reassurance. While it is unlikely to have a chain drop off one of the two chainrings during a shift, a chain catcher decreases the likelihood that the rider has to get off the bike to replace their chain onto the chainrings.

And by the way, this chain catcher is likely to be the one thing on these bikes you won’t be able to find at your local Giant bike shop. The Fouriers-branded chain catcher is something you’re much more likely to find on Amazon, eBay, or AliExpress than a brick-and-mortar shop.

Oh, and that


