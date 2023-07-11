John Degenkolb at the Tour de France: Haribo, Heroes and Panini stickers

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

I think we can all agree that John Degenkolb is one of the good guys in the peloton. It’s not like that there’s (that many) bad guys, but John is, without a doubt, one of the good guys.

Heck, he saved the Junior Paris-Roubix race from becoming a thing of the past back in 2019 when there wasn’t the funding to continue the race. He put down his hard-earned money and set up a fund to secure the race’s future.

And at 34, he’s now the old en’ at his current team, Team Dsm-Firmenich. Yep, 34 years of age and the grandad of the gang, pah! It just shows how youthful the Dutch-registered squad is.

Also read: Has Phil Liggett ever told you about the time his car got bombed in the Basque Country?

Back in 2008, when (probably) some of his team were getting to grips with how to use their crayola crayons, John joined the continental team Thüringer Energie Team where he started his racing career. Three seasons later and John jumped to the now legendary World Tour team HTC-Highroad.

In the 13 seasons since then, John has racked up a somewhat healthy (that’s an understatement) palmarès, including two monument to his name, Paris-Roubaix and Milan-Sanremo, 10 stage wins in the Vuelta, and an epic Tour stage win over the cobbles of Roubaix.

On the Friday before the Tour kicked off in Bilbao — which now feels like an eternity ago — I sat down with John for a very unscheduled interview. Usually, for rider interviews, we as journalists (and I use that exceptionally lightly in my case) have to organize these things through the team’s media representative and at the Tour, it’s a hectic mess of wrangling times and places. But John again showed that he’s one of the good guys, simply bypassed all that after we bumped into each other outside his hotel while he (I think) was out on the hunt for Haribo.

Topics we touch on in this video are pretty far ranging, from his heroes to Panini sticker collections. I hope you enjoy.