Jonas Vingegaard lands ‘surprise’ hammerblow to Tadej Pogačar in Tour de France mountain test

LARUNS, France – Jonas Vingegaard was so good on stage 5 of the Tour de France that he crushed Tadej Pogačar when he didn’t even expect to.

Vingegaard’s rocketship acceleration over the final summit of the Tour’s first mountain stage left Pogačar reeling and 53 seconds down in what was a damaging early blow to Jumbo-Visma’s Slovenian foe.

And just to sour the taste further for UAE Emirates, the Tour’s defending champion might have a lot more to come.

“We didn’t think today was the perfect stage for me,” Vingegaard told a scrum of journalists after Wednesday’s Pyrénéan entrée.

“When they started riding on the last climb I felt I had good legs so I said to Sepp [Kuss] to go on the front, and I just decided to attack.”

Pogačar finished more than one minute back on Vingegaard in a day his UAE Emirates team lost its grip on the race.

Both Vingegaard and his team director Merijn Zeeman were purring with understated pleasure at seeing Pogačar lose so much time in the first true test of their rival’s underbaked Tour de France preparation.

“Actually yes,” Vingegaard said when asked if he was surprised at the extent of Pogačar’s loss. “I wanted to test him a bit. I’m super happy with where I am.”

Jumbo-Visma took the race out of UAE Emirates’ hands Wednesday. It scattered riders all up the road and piled pressure onto the Emirati crew when it was left stranded behind.

“We talked the scenario through but we thought it would be really hard to do,” Vingagaard said.

“It would have been even nicer if we had one guy on top [of the final climb]. That would have been the dream scenario, but we went super fast on the climb and you can’t expect the guys to be on top.”

UAE Emirates may have been planning to hand away Adam Yates’ yellow jersey Wednesday.

But it likely wasn’t hoping to see former Giro d’Italia champion Jai Hindley ride into the maillot and suffer both its leaders losing time in what was the hardest stage of the race so far.

“I hope for better legs tomorrow. I think it is going to be OK, it is still a long way [to Paris] and I feel OK,” Pogačar said after the stage. “That is the more important thing.”

‘We’ll see how it ends in Paris’

Meanwhile, it was fist-bumps all around at the Jumbo-Visma bus after the stage Wednesday. The typically understated Vingegaard could even be heard shouting “yes” after his near-perfect day.

Hindley holds a 47-second advantage over Vingegaard, but the Dane is in range and free of any yellow jersey burden.

But Jumbo-Visma is wise enough to know the Tour de France isn’t won in the first mountain stage.

The race’s first mountaintop finish looms Thursday in a classic Pyrénéan stage that passes over the Aspin, Tourmalet, and up to Cautaret.

“The Tourmalet is one of the hardest climbs of the Tour, so it would be strange not to expect something there,” Zeeman told the press. “Cautarets has a very steep part in it, I think we’ll see differences and attacks again.”

Vingegaard wouldn’t be drawn when he was asked if he’s now the top favorite for this Tour de France.

Many other people might know what their answer would have been.

“I don’t know,” Vingegaard said. “We’ll just do our best and see how it ends in Paris.”