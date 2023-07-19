Now his yellow jersey to lose: Jonas Vingegaard tightens grip on Tour de France after quadrupling lead

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

COURCHEVEL, France — Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) all but secured his second consecutive Tour de France yellow jersey with an emphatic performance on the Col de la Loze.

The Dane twisted the knife into his nearest rival Tadej Pogačar, who suffered arguably his worst day on the bike at the Tour de France.

Pogačar crashed earlier in the stage, but he appeared to escape with little injury and it looked as though he merely endured a “jour sans.”

Vingegaard already had a significant buffer going into the Tour’s queen stage after demolishing the pack in Tuesday’s time trial. He more than quadrupled his advantage on the almost 30km climb to the finish, which saw the Tour de France reach its highest point.

“I didn’t expect to have such a good day. It’s hard to describe. I’m really relieved. Getting a seven-minute gap is great. We are not in Paris yet, there are tricky stages to come, and I’m sure Tadej will try to do something. There are still some exciting things to come in this Tour,” Vingegaard said.

“I was behind Tadej when he crashed. Some guy touched his wheel. It’s unfortunate for Tadej that this happened. We waited for him to come back after the crash in order not to profit from this situation. It’s hard to tell if the crash was the reason for his performance.”

Also read:

There was one moment of drama for Vingegaard when he and teammate Wilco Kelderman came up against a race motorbike and a car that were stuck on the climb.

It appeared that the vehicles had become stranded because of the swarming fans near the top of the climb but the race jury has since banned former rider turned TV pundit Thomas Voeckler from the race for one stage.

It’s not clear what caused the incident, but fortunately for Vingegaard, it didn’t hold him up for too long.

“I don’t know exactly what happened but I just know that there were a lot of vehicles suddenly in front of me that I couldn’t pass. I had to stand still for a moment, but we made it through, Wilco and me, and we went on,” Vingegaard said.

Jumbo-Visma put Pogačar on the ropes early on in the Tour de France when Vingegaard took close to a minute out of the Slovenian on stage 5 to Laruns by attacking him over the Col de Marie Blanque. However, Pogačar was able to bounce back after that early time loss and pulled the gap to Vingegaard down to 10 seconds.

‘You don’t expect Pogačar to lose 5 minutes’

Vingegaard roars toward the line (Photo: Gruber Images/Velo)

In the final stages of the second week, Pogačar and Vingegaard were almost joined at the hip on the climbs. However, the cracks began to show Tuesday in the time trial and then opened up to caverns on the Col de la Loze.

“We hoped for it earlier in the Tour but sometimes Pogačar gave us a knock down a bit. He was a really strong opponent and today he ran out of sugar, I think and it was over,” Jumbo-Visma sport director Frans Maassen said.

“You don’t expect [Pogačar] to lose five minutes. We knew this was the most important stage of the Tour and we wanted to do it like today, but we didn’t expect such a big difference,” he said.

Despite the high fives and back slapping that came after the time trial Tuesday, Jumbo-Visma was still reluctant to consider the fight for the overall done and dusted.

Pogačar had been well distanced, but he was still within striking distance to do something dramatic, which he can be prone to doing.

The mood was very different after the stage 17 finish with Vingegaard now 7:35 ahead of Pogačar in second place and Adam Yates over 10 minutes behind in third. The Tour de France can still be a fickle beast and crashes and illness could still prevent Vingegaard from standing on the top step of the podium in Paris, but the chances of another rider overhauling the gap to the Dane are almost nil.

Vingegaard’s security in yellow could free up the rest of the team, including riders such as Wout van Aert, to go for stage wins over the final days.

“If we stay out of trouble, then with more than seven minutes [advantage] in the last four days we can be comfortable. There are no doubts about that,” sport director Arthur van Dongen said.

“We have to make the final plan, but the most important thing is to stay out of trouble. The sprint can always be tricky so we need to stay out of trouble, that will be the most important thing. We are also well in the lead of the team classification so we would like to stay [with that].”