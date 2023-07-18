Joy, relief, and shock for Jumbo-Visma as Jonas Vingegaard demolishes rivals in TT

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

COMBLOUX, France – You could tell it was a different Jonas Vingegaard from the moment he went down the start ramp. He sprung away with the energy and body language of a caged tiger.

The Dane climbed strongly, railed the descent, and put time into Pogačar with practically every pedal stroke. By the end of stage 16’s time trial, a 10-second difference over 2,600 kilometers of racing had mushroomed to 1 minute, 48 seconds.

At long last, breathing room in the battle for the yellow jersey.

“I was feeling great today, I think it’s the best time trial I’ve ever done,” Jonas Vingegaard said after the race. “I’m really proud of what I did and really happy about the victory.”

“I think today, I even surprised myself with the time trial I did. I didn’t expect to do so well.”

The surprise spread across the team. Staff members were high-fiving at the team camper in Combloux. There was a tangible feeling of pressure being relieved after their first stage win of this year’s Tour de France.

“I’m surprised – not by Jonas, because we expected a big result like this in time,” Jumbo-Visma managing director Richard Plugge told Velo. “But we did not expect such a big advantage. Compared to Pogačar, because this is what he can do, his specialty, going all in from the start on a steep climb.”

Plugge noticed a more motivated Vingegaard today: “He had the feeling ‘I’m second and I need to fight back and catch him.’ That really made him strong, he almost literally caught him.”

It’s the second time Jumbo-Visma have delivered a seismic grand tour time trial result this season, following Primož Roglič’s result at the Giro d’Italia.

Inside Vingegaard’s pinpoint preparation

The drawing’s on the wall, but is the writing for this year’s Tour de France? (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Preparation was essential. First off: to change bikes or not to change bikes, that was the question, and it was one they resolved back in the spring.

“We analyzed the course, I already made a plan in March with Jonas and discussed the bike change because it was not very clear whether we should change or not,” head of performance Mathieu Heijboer said. “I told him I would not change and he was completely ok with that. It was never an option in his mind.”

Heijboer expressed his surprise that Pogačar changed bikes, as well as at the time gap between the pair.

“We make some calculations and in our opinion, it makes no sense,” Jumbo-Visma sport director Arthur van Dongen said.

Vingegaard also went to Passy in early May before his altitude camp on Sierra Nevada to see the TT course with sport director Grischa Niermann.

“He could already visualize it, we made some videos obviously, then it was just hoping for good legs today,” Heijboer says.

“I only knew that Jonas was feeling really good this morning and was really happy with the TT and the course. And that he recovers really well.”

His climbing and aero abilities shone through on the bike.

“He can push a lot of power in his aero position,” Heijboer says. “Especially on this last shallow part of three and a half kilometers [after the Côte de Domancy], he can sit down in his aero position and just go. That quality suits him very well in this TT.”

Sepp Kuss defends sixth

Kuss kept sixth overall. (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

Vingegaard’s resounding victory made Jumbo-Visma’s day. The team could also be satisfied with third place for Wout van Aert, 2:51 down on his teammate and Sepp Kuss’ defense of sixth place overall.

The American rode to 14th, 3:40 down on his teammate. While rival Pello Bilbao (Bahrain-Victorious) pulled back time to close within 10 seconds in the GC, the American is now at 12:56 overall and moved within two minutes of fifth-placed Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe).

“I wanted to do a good time trial. Either way, I suffer when I’m on the time trial bike but it was a good test for the legs,” he said afterwards.

High altitude hurt tomorrow

Last time on the Col de la Loze in the 2020 Tour de France, Roglič put 15 seconds into Pogačar. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images,)

Thoughts turn to Wednesday’s stage 17, which includes two cat-1 climbs and the hors-catégorie Col de la Loze, the race’s highpoint, before a finish on the steep ramp at Courchevel. It is the race’s queen stage.

Plugge, Van Dongen, and Kuss expect that Pogačar and UAE-Team Emirates to go on the offensive.

“I think they’ll attack but it’s such a hard climb, you also have to save something. You can’t go too crazy,” Kuss said. “Jonas knows himself really well and if he feels good, he’s not afraid to go for it either.”

Jumbo-Visma’s riders and management are well aware of the danger Tadej Pogačar poses and that time gained today can be lost tomorrow.

“The win is a big relief but on the other hand, as we say in Holland about football, Pogačar is like the Germans,” Plugge says. “You only beat them when they’re in the bus back home.

“So, we are only celebrating in Paris in the bus when he’s back in Ljubljana. He will fight back and that makes him one of the nicest competitors.

“And that’s what I, as a cycling fan and you journalists probably, love about this generation. They keep fighting.”