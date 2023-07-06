Jumbo-Visma regret Vingegaard losses: ‘It didn’t turn out how we wanted’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

CAUTERETS, France – A lot can change in the space of 24 hours.

Jonas Vingegaard will wear the yellow jersey of Tour de France leader, but his bid to twist the knife backfired a little on a drama-filled stage 6 of the Tour de France.

Tadej Pogačar bided his time, followed the Dane on his audacious 50-kilometre move up and over the Col du Tourmalet and left him behind with a devastating acceleration in the closing kilometres of the climb to Cauterets.

After Vingegaard’s surprise hammerblow on stage 5, it was the Slovenian’s turn to make the Dane suffer.

Stage win to Pogacar, yellow jersey to Vingegaard, their difference down to 25 seconds – all part of the latest twist in this titanic battle.

The Dane was “not at all” surprised by the impressive comeback of the UAE-Team Emirates rider.

“I think we’ve seen that before. But yeah, I felt good today and I wanted to give it a shot … I guess it’ll be a very exciting Tour de France this year.

“I’m happy to be back in the yellow jersey, it’s always nice to wear such a nice jersey. Of course I wanted to at least stay with Tadej but he was really strong on the last climb so he deserved to win.”

Tourmalet tear-up burns precious energy

Domestique de luxe Wout van Aert drives the pace for Vingegaard on the final climb to Cauterests. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Jumbo-Visma tried an aggressive set-piece on the Pyrenean roads between Tarbes and Cauterests.

Wout van Aert went up the road in the day’s sizable early break. Several teammates rode hard on the first half of the hors-catégorie Col du Tourmalet.

With the forced pace of mountain wingman Sepp Kuss, Vingegaard burned off everyone except his white-clad rival on the upper slopes, putting two minutes into the next group containing yellow jersey Jai Hindley by the summit. He linked up with the Belgian all-rounder on the descent and valley roads.

It was bold and spectacular, but expensive in terms of kilojoules.

“I think it did cost quite some energy and I don’t know if I needed any energy in the end, but he was just stronger today,” Vingegaard said afterwards.

Good intentions, a different outcome

Sepp Kuss drops back after helping to set up Vingegaard’s Tourmalet escape. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Kuss, who helped to set up the lightning escape of Pogačar and Vingegaard on the Tourmalet, reflected at the finish: “You never want to lose those seconds but we have to be happy with the intention that we had during the stage. If different situations arise, it can also go the other way.

“It didn’t turn out exactly how we wanted, but it is all in the little details and the opportunities that come along the day.”

The tough route and aggressive racing from the favorites has led to whopping differences. Six stages into the race, more than five minutes already separates the race’s top 10.

In the all-important duel for victory, Vingegaard’s lead is down to just 25 seconds after Pogačar’s resistance. “Of course, it would be better to have two minutes,” the Dane said.

Expect the next battle to come on stage 9 up the Puy-de-Dome between these closely-matched rivals.