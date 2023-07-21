‘I was hoping for an easy day in the bunch’: Asgreen centimeters away from two Tour de France stage wins in a row

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

POLIGNY, France – What’s the difference between ecstacy and disappointment? A few centimeters.

For a minute or so, nobody knew whether Kasper Asgreen or Matej Mohorič had won after they crossed the line on stage 19.

The cameras were trained expectantly on the Soudal-Quick Step rider, who sprinted for victory for a second day in a row following his success in Bourg-en-Bresse.

The answer came through and a few minutes later, the Dane appeared at his team bus, stony-faced. He would not be the first rider in the 21st century to win back-to-back Tour de France breakaway stages.

“It definitely helps to have won yesterday but I’m still a bit disappointed. It was so close to not come away with it,” Asgreen told the waiting media afterwards.

“Aggressive and really hard,” was how he described the style of racing. Stage 19 was an opportunity for rouleurs in a Tour where there have been few.

That showed in the indecisive nature of the bunch, not happy with the original move, and the 34-rider group that formed after the day’s intermediate sprint.

Two great Danes: congratulated by compatriot Vingegaard on the morning of stage 19. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

After his win Thursday, which saved Soudal-Quick Step’s race, Asgreen had not expected to be up the road.

“My legs were quite empty today. I was even dropped once in the beginning [in a split on a descent],” he said. “Luckily it was together with Adam Yates so UAE brought us all back and the group went. I was still not in, I was just hoping for an easy day in the bunch.

“Then in the intermediate sprint, I just followed the wheels of the guys and all of a sudden, I was in front … sometimes things just work out in a different way than you expected.”

It was a trio of Tour de France stage winners who moved away with 31km to go on the day’s final categorized climb: Asgreen, Matej Mohorič (Bahrain-Victorious) and Ben O’Connor (AG2R-Citroën).

They worked well together and held their former companions at 30 seconds. Asgreen had expected O’Connor, not a noted fast finisher, to jump late. He stayed against the barrier and got onto his slipstream, though was forced to pass him at 250 meters to go to not lose his momentum.

It was mano-a-mano to the line with Mohorič, who accelerated out of his wake late and won by a tiny margin. The 2021 Tour of Flanders champion had few regrets, despite coming away with second place.

“The only thing I wish I did differently was not to gear up at 100, 150 meters to go,” Asgreen said. “Maybe I landed in a bit too big of a gear, but I don’t know if it made a difference.

“I still had good power. I think I ended up throwing my bike a bit too late because of the phase of my pedal stroke, you couldn’t do it with the cranks vertical.”

“I hope tomorrow is a bit easier,” he said.

That’s down to him: if Kasper Asgreen ends up in the escape again on stage 19, he’s only got himself to blame. The last two days up the road have surely scratched his itch.