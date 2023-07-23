Keeping the Tour de France Femmes hype going: Riders weigh up the pros and cons of move away from Paris

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

CLERMONT-FERRAND, France — The Tour is the Tour, as the cliché goes, and it’s a name that brings people in no matter where and when it is going on.

Eyebrows raised and brows furrowed initially when the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift announced it would be starting away from Paris and the finish of the men’s race. Last year saw huge crowds line the course as fans teemed onto the streets of the French capital for a double dose of racing action.

With the race starting over 260 miles away from the cobbled Champs-Élysées nobody knew if the momentum built from the 2022 Tour Femmes would carry into Clermont-Ferrand.

The fan turnout did not disappoint with thousands turning out in the center of the city to cheer on the riders as they departed for their first stage.

“It’s overwhelming how many people are showing up and supporting us and keeping the hype from last year,” Veronica Ewers told Velo. “It was really cool coming in on the bus to see a wave of people coming in. It’s hard to compare to last year on the Champs-Élysées because we weren’t sure if most people were there for the men and then just stuck around for the women’s race beforehand. It’s amazing to see how many people are here today and I’m hoping that continues throughout the week.

“Personally, it doesn’t change a whole lot for me, but it adds another element to distinguish itself from the men’s Tour de France. It’s really amazing to see so many people showing up in Clermont Ferrand versus in Paris today and watching the men finish. It’s really cool to separate it.”

The buzz in the team paddock was palpable as fans milled around the buses, took pictures with their favorite riders, and cheered them on at sign-on. Where the riders didn’t know last year if the fans had turned out to see them or the men, there was no doubt about who they had come to watch this time around.

While the added bump of fans that a place like Paris could only bring, some riders are quite pleased to get the race underway on the smoother asphalt around Clermont-Ferrand than the rough cobbles of the Champs Élysées.

“There are pros and cons, there always are. It was really great to start in Paris last year and to have the vibe and the energy of the people there and, of course, you also benefit from people stumbling across the race because it’s such a tourist hub,” Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio told Velo. “But starting the Tour on 89 kilometers of cobbles is pretty intense and it did make things more nervous because we wanted to make it through safely. From what I’ve been observing and noticing is that there are plenty of people here coming to watch the race.”

Canyon-SRAM is racing with a Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift-themed kit (Photo: Tim de Waele / Getty Images)

Grace Brown (FDJ-Suez) believes that changing the start location has proved beneficial for a more interesting parcours, but she misses the magic of the Paris start.

“There’s pros and cons. I think the course we have tomorrow is a great start and we’ll see some great racing. The downside is that we’re away from the hype of the men’s Tour and the mass of fans and the mythical nature of being in Paris is missing, but in terms of the racing it’s fine,” she told Velo.

For Moolman-Pasio, the move away from Paris and the split from the men’s race is an important part of the development of the race. Indeed, next season will see the event take place several weeks after the men’s race and it will kick off in the Netherlands as it enjoys its first foreign grand depart.

“I think it’s the way it has to move. There was an element of going along with the men and I even see it with my own team, we very much have a partnership with the men’s team, we share a service course and infrastructure,” Moolman-Pasio said. “Patrick Lefevere is very much invested in the team and so are the riders. I sent Kasper Asgreen a message to say congrats, I did a training ride with him in preparation for my Tour and his Tour. So, there is a lot of overlap and camaraderie between the two teams, but women’s racing is different to women’s racing, so we do need to create our own story.”

Fans watch the team presentation in Clermont-Ferrand (Photo: Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

In just its second season, the Tour de France Femmes has become the focus point for many riders and teams. Part of that is due to the prestige that a name like the Tour de France carries, but it draws huge attention from the wider world that no other races on the women’s or men’s calendars can do.

Defending champion Annemiek van Vleuten said that the race was the biggest she’d ever won and other riders have noticed a dramatic change in interest in women’s cycling since last year’s race.

“I think nobody can really say why this race is so unique and iconic, but it just has a name that everyone knows about, and everyone is curious about,” Kasia Niewiadoma told Velo. “I could feel that more attention was coming from Polish media than other races. It was nice to see that because cycling in Poland isn’t super big, especially women’s cycling.

“It was very nice to see that actually the sport was being promoted and people that normally wouldn’t follow my career started to follow it and encouraged their daughters to maybe take up this sport. I think that the biggest win from this was maybe having a podium at the Tour de France was the fact that we could show the sport growing and hopefully with this edition we can continue growing.”