Kevin Vermaerke has unfinished business at the Tour de France

Last year’s Tour de France was a learning experience for Kevin Vermaerke with a sudden, painful ending.

This time around, the young American talent is back. His broken collarbone is mended and his numbers are better. He’s full of confidence and here to fight for a stage win.

“I think I took a big step up. Obviously, the debut at the Tour was a really big deal for me. Even though I didn’t finish, I gained a lot of confidence,” he told Velo before stage 5.

The DSM-Firmenich rider was forced to retire from the race on stage 8 with a broken collarbone sustained in a high-speed crash. Still, navigating the hectic first week was key. “I learned a lot of valuable lessons and the off-season I physically took a step up,” he said.

“I can see that in my numbers. It hasn’t translated to a result quite yet this season but I’ve been close. At the Tour de Suisse a couple of weeks ago, I was really happy with how I was feeling on the bike.” Vermaerke finished sixth on a stage in Switzerland.

“I’m hoping I can create an opportunity here in the Tour and take a win on the biggest stage.”

Confidence and numbers skyrocketing

Handy climber Vermaerke spent time in the best young rider’s jersey at last year’s Critérium du Dauphiné. (Photo: MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

At 22, the man from Thousand Oaks, California is the third-youngest rider in the Tour de France. Mentally, he has approached the season differently after the “big confidence booster” of being selected for bike racing’s big show twelve months ago.

“The whole winter, I was just training thinking about this race and thinking about coming back here in the best possible shape, and I think I was able to do that pretty well.”

Spring and the classics were “a bit of a letdown” for the former under-23 Liège-Bastogne-Liège winner. At least at this summer’s Tour de France, it’s so far, so good.

There has been no repeat of the kind of heavy crash that forced him to leave the race. “It’s been definitely a lot more chill compared to last year,” Vermaerke said. “I think just how the parcours has been has contributed to that. Obviously, the first day was straight from the gun, pretty full gas.

Breakaway gambler

Kevin Vermaerke’s 2022 Tour de France ended on stage 8 with a broken collarbone in a high-speed crash. (Photo: THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images)

While his role is lending support to Team DSM-Firmenich leader Romain Bardet in the mountains, he is likely to have the freedom to escape on hilly days. “I think there’s quite a few opportunities with breaks so we’ll see how that goes, play it by ear,” Vermaerke said.

“I think you’ve just got to be smart here. Everyone wants to win a stage and if you’re too desperate for it, then it’s not going to come to you. So just gamble a little bit, trust the legs, trust the instinct, and try and race smart.”

The last American stage winner at the Tour de France was Sepp Kuss, taking victory in Andorra la Vella in 2021.

Vermaerke wants to emulate his illustrious peer and make it to Paris this time around.

“At the summer and the Tour, it only takes one day to change the whole season so that’s what I’m chasing,” he said.

“It’s an open book still in my story, so I’m hoping to write a couple of pages here.”