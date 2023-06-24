Kingmaker in the mountains: Sepp Kuss and his GC ‘Midas touch’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Everyone knows Sepp Kuss is already the world’s best climbing super-domestique in the Tour de France.

And just as fast he’s emerging as the climber with the ‘Midas touch’.

Just days ahead of what’s expected to be a return for his fourth consecutive Tour appearance, the Colorado climber is carving out a unique role in the WorldTour peloton as a grand tour talisman.

When Kuss races a grand tour, teammates win.

Since his grand tour debut in the 2018 Vuelta a España, his grand tour track record reveals a remarkable success rate.

When Kuss is on the team, Jumbo-Visma teammates won five grand tours, and finished on the podium three other times. Eight out of 10 starts, not bad.

In fact, Kuss is the only Jumbo-Visma helper who’s been on all five of the team’s grand tour-winning squads behind the GC captains. With three editions of the Vuelta and one Giro with Primož Roglič, and the 2022 Tour with Jonas Vingegaard, that’s an impressive record.

That role of helping others win is just fine for Kuss. Despite some hope and early pressure that he might develop into a GC candidate, the Colorado climber is comfortable in his role as kingmaker in the mountains.

“It’s not that I want to give up on the idea of being a leader totally, but it’s no longer a pressure on myself,” Kuss told Velo this spring. “It was never something I totally believed in myself either, for better or worse. I think for me it’s most important to be happy and relaxed.”

Defending Tour champion Vingegaard will be hoping Kuss punches his Tour ticket.

Kuss is expected to return to the Tour for what will be his fourth consecutive start with Jumbo-Visma, playing a role of climbing super-domestique that he’s mastered in his steady rise in the WorldTour.

After coming off victory with teammate Roglič at the Giro d’Italia, Kuss is on the shortlist to return to the Tour. Kruijswijk crashed out of the Critérium du Dauphiné, opening the door for Wilco Kelderman to earn a spot.

With the rest of the Jumbo-Visma lineup filled with brawny classics-style riders, defending champion Vingegaard is counting on his faithful wingman to be ready.

Earlier comments from sport manager Merijn Zeeman suggested Kuss will race if he’s fully recovered from the Giro, and the final decision will be confirmed soon ahead of the July 1 start in Bilbao.

Even if he doesn’t make the final selection to support defending yellow jersey Vingegaard, Kuss is already this generation’s best mountain helper and teammate.

Kuss brings the ‘Midas touch’, and he’s valued for what he brings.

“Sepp is the best mountain helper in the world,” said Jumbo-Visma sport director Merijn Zeeman told Velo in an earlier interview. “We tried GC with him in 2021, and we evaluated it. But I think we’ve developed a super-important role for Sepp as a helper. He is super-valued. And I would say that role fits him better.”

Since his 2018 Vuelta a España debut, teammates at Jumbo-Visma have always finished inside the top-5 on GC when Kuss finishes the race.

Steven Kruijswijk’s fourth in the 2018 Vuelta is the only time that a teammate hasn’t won or finished on the podium in a grand tour that Kuss finished. Last year’s Vuelta, when Roglič crashed out and Kuss later abandoned, is the only grand tour he’s started and a teammate didn’t hit the top-5.

Of course, having GC titans like Roglič and Vingegaard helps.

Kuss brings consistency in the high mountains, and is a sure bet of “being there” when it counts. He chaperoned Roglič through the decisive final week at the Giro, and last year, helped Vingegaard fend off Tadej Pogačar in the team’s dramatic yellow jersey coup.

Kuss was a late call-up to race the Giro, and after some recovery, the team is expected to lean on him again in July. With a climb-heavy route and Roglič sitting out the Tour, Vingegaard will want him in Bilbao.

Sepp Kuss and his grand tour track record

2018 Vuelta: Kruijswick 4th, Kuss 65th

2019 Giro: Roglič 3rd, Kuss 56th

2019 Vuelta: Roglič 1st, Kuss 29th + stage win

2020 Tour: Roglič 2nd, Kuss 15th

2020 Vuelta: Roglič 1st, Kuss 16th

2021 Tour: Vingegaard 2nd, Kuss 32nd + stage win

2021 Vuelta: Roglič 1st, Kuss 8th

2022 Tour: Vingegaard 1st, Kuss 17th

2022 Vuelta: Kuss DNF, no Jumbo-Visma inside top-10

2023 Giro: Roglič 1st, Kuss 14th