Lawson Craddock Tour de France diary: Battling all the way to the line

Hello everyone again!

Lawson here on Monday, and we are currently enjoying our last rest day at the Tour de France. Paris still seems far away, especially with Wednesday’s big stage in the Alps still ahead of us.

Everyone’s tired, but the motivation is still sky high to finish off what’s been a great Tour de France so far for the team.

Sunday was a big stage for everyone on the team, and a big one for me personally.

I was able to make it into the day’s breakaway with Chris Juul Jensen and Luka Mezgec, and with their help I finished fourth on the stage. To get the chance to race for the victory at the Tour de France is very special.

It’s a position I’ve never been in before and I just want to thank the team for the support and opportunity. Sunday was a day on the bike that I’ll remember for a long time.

Chasing the breakaway

I had great support from the team all day. (Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images)

The day started with breakfast with the team, and we were all sitting there with blank stares. The stage before was up there with one of the hardest days of racing we’d ever experienced. Jumbo stamped their authority on the race in a big way even if they didn’t take any time on Pogacar.

None of us quite knew what to expect for Sunday, but we did know it was one of the toughest stages of the Tour, at least on paper. These days, you never really know what the other teams’ tactics are going to be, but you can only control what you can control.

At the team meeting, we made our plan to put some riders into the breakaway for multiple reasons. We wanted to make sure that we would be in for a chance for a stage result if the break stayed away, but we also knew that having guys up the road meant more support later in the stage for our GC hope, Simon Yates.

We were fortunate to have three of us in the original breakaway, myself, Luka, and my roommate Chris. It was a big group and these are always tricky to manage. But within the stage there were multiple other races that we could play off. The fight for the polka dot jersey, team GC, and riders trying to steal a few minutes in their individual GC battle forced a high tempo the entire stage.

The gap started to grow, and it looking like it was a good chance that the winner would come out of the break. Luka and Chris provided crucial support on a hot day in mountains. I was lucky to have great legs yesterday, and knew that if we ignored the other battles going on then we could be in for a good result for the team.

It was a really tough day and the pace was high in the break, but it wasn’t until the top of the last category-three climb that the fireworks started to go off. I was on Van Aert’s wheel when we stepped out and accelerated over the top.

There was a moment where all I could think was “good for him.” It was wildly impressive to see how quickly he jumped up to speed in person. There wasn’t many guys that could match it, and the rest of us could only watch as the stage victory rocketed up the road.

The fans were amazing on the road

Riding behind Pinot through the crowds was something amazing. (Photo: Kei Tsuji/SprintCyclingAgency)

From then on it was a race for the minor placings. It was a tough group to manage from behind. Guillaume Martin was in there from Cofidis, and with the time gaps back to the main peloton, he was coming close to Simon on GC.

My focus was making sure he didn’t go anywhere without me, and trying to disrupt the tempo a little bit so he didn’t pass Simon in the overall standings.

Once we made it to the bottom of the final climb, it was just trying to manage my effort as much as possible to get to the top as fast as I could.

I rode on Pinot’s wheel for the majority of the climb and it was incredible to see how much support he got from the fans. It just made me realize how much of a home field advantage some of these riders have racing in their own country. The energy we feel from the crowds is a massive motivator.

I was really happy to have such good legs this late in the race. I surprised myself about how good I felt. In the final kilometers, I was right there with Thibaut Pinot and Mikel Landa, and even had the legs to push the pace a bit. I was lucky to be able to get a gap on them and battle all the way to the line for fourth on the stage.

This is my third Tour and the level in the peloton continues to get higher and higher. It’s hard to be disappointed after finishing fourth on such a hard stage. But as an athlete we are always striving for more and what we could do to be better.

I made some mistakes throughout the day, and feel like that cost me a real chance at the podium. But I am proud of the effort, and I am thankful for the team for letting me up there and to race for a result.

I came to this Tour to help Simon in the GC, and to help Dylan in the sprints as much as I could. It’s not very often that you get to race to win in one of the world’s biggest sporting events. It’s a unique experience, and it’s something I will be proud of for a long time.

To be there fighting for the win on such an iconic climb, on such a hard stage, this late in the Tour, and racing for a real result, it’s breathtaking in so many ways.

It takes a village to arrive to the Tour de France

We had a plan for Sunday, and it worked out pretty well. (Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

The best part of the day though was getting back to the bus and getting to see all the messages of support from friends and family. This sport requires so much sacrifice, and really does take a village. Having people reach out and reconnect after a day like that means more to me than any number by my name on the results sheet.

It’s a team effort to reach this level and to be at the start line at the Tour de France. Not only from the great support we get from the team staff, the coaches, sport directors, and everyone, but also support we get at home from our families. They sacrifice all year long so we can be in the Tour de France in the best possible condition.

I am so grateful that I could show it on the road Sunday. It was really a special day.

As far as the rest of the Tour goes, I’m really excited to see how the GC plays out. We haven’t seen a battle for the overall win this closely matched in a long time. My prediction is that Vingegaard steals a few seconds from Pogacar in the TT.

But all that will do is fuel the fire for UAE to blow the race to piece on Wednesday. We exciting as this race has been I think the best is yet to come.

Thanks for reading,

Lawson