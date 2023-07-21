Lawson Craddock Tour de France diary: ‘Col de la Loze is the hardest climb I’ve ever raced’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Hello, Lawson here, it’s been a wild few days at the Tour de France where we’ve seen the race turned upside down.

When I was selected for Tour de France it was based on my versatility as a rider, being able to cross over from the ‘Engine Room,’ that group of guys who do the work in the wind, and then support Simon as best I can in the climbs.

In the first two weeks, to be honest, I felt like I hadn’t done that much to justify my spot, so I was motivated to prove to the team and myself why I deserved to be here. Racing hard and having an impact on the race has been an enjoyable way to come out of the second week and into the third week.

Also read in Lawson Craddock’s diaries:

After the rest day followed by a TT where the majority of the peloton saved their legs, we knew that Wednesday’s queen stage was going to be very decisive, and, boy, we were not wrong. I reckon there are a lot of guys in the peloton who will consider it one of the hardest raced days in recent history.

We had a very specific plan going into it, and the idea was to go for broke to either claw back GC time for Simon or go for the stage win. We didn’t care if we lost big and lost a lot of time to drop from 8th, we were shooting for the moon. It required a big effort from the entire team, first off to control the breaks and then to try to put Simon, Chris and myself into the main break of the day.

Tour de France time trials are always next level. (Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

We made the first break on the first category one climb, but too many GC riders were in that group and unfortunately, we were brought back, but I think our stubbornness prevailed and the three of us could jump back into the second break. With numbers we knew we had to commit to target stage and move up on GC.

It was a very challenging and demanding day with what I would consider the hardest climb I’ve ever done, the Col de la Loze, at the end. When you hit the bottom, and you see the sign saying 28km to the top, you know it’s going to be a tough fight.

We had a lot of faith in Simon and Chris, and my job was to get them to the base with the biggest advantage we could over the peloton behind. I did everything I could for the boys and peeled off after a few kilometers of the climb. Eventually I was caught by the yellow jersey group that only consisted of around 15 riders left. With so long left in the climb and such a small group it was clear to see that the field was decimated by the demanding parcours.

I was the very first rider to hit the base of the climb, and I still lost 35 minutes at the top. I think if you took everyone’s time from the very bottom to top I was close to having the slowest time out of the whole race. Thank goodness I had such a big buffer to make the time cut! We were sharing horror stories after the stage, and those us at the front were working just as hard as those at the back. They had to do everything possible to make it within the time cut. There was not one rider who had an easy day.

#TDF2023 The baton has been passed to @lawsoncraddock who is now helping set the tempo in the peloton with the other sprint teams 👊 25km to go and the gap to the escapees is 40 seconds ⏱ pic.twitter.com/1GQqSF7f1r — Team Jayco AlUla (@GreenEDGEteam) July 20, 2023

Chris and Simon had a hell of a ride. Chris forced the pace on the climb to got rid of everyone except Felix Gall, who had a truly remarkable ride. And so did Simon. We were targeting the stage win, but there’s nothing you can do in that situation. We knew Felix was a strong climber and he was just on a great day. You can hold your head high after that. Simon had a great final, and finished second on stage, and took back a ton of time.

It was quite a satisfying way to end one of the most difficult day of racing the peloton’s ever seen. We were extremely happy how the day went. A stage win would have been incredible, but we knew that we all laid it out there. After a day like that I reckon there were a lot of broken men around the dinner table, but with how the day went for us we all felt a lot of pride of how we rode on the hardest day of the race. That confidence will be key for this final week of racing.

Jayco-AlUla went all-in on Wednesday, with Craddock at the front. (Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images)

Thursday was a crazy day as well. We spent awhile talking about it after the stage, and after we left our debrief we all agreed we did everything we could to bring back the breakaway. I’m sure the other sprint teams were saying the same thing. The break had 40 seconds with 70km to go, and we had eight riders from multiple teams pulling as hard as we could, and we never got any closer. It’s hard to say if it was a miscalculation, but I don’t think it was.

The guys up front had a strong ride, and that’s it. It was frustrating to pull from behind for those of us who were out there all day working and they were never getting any closer. The margins here are so tight. A day like today with the breakaway holding that margin to the peloton is just another sign at how high the level is at the Tour de France.

🇺🇸Lawson Craddock talks finishing fourth on the stage, trying to hold Wout van Aert’s wheel and how the level of the race has changed.#TDF2023 @lawsoncraddock pic.twitter.com/lH4Kb6eZiO — NBC Sports Cycling (@NBCSCycling) July 16, 2023

Friday’s stage 19 could be one of the most unpredictable days of the entire race. A lot of teams have nothing to show for after three weeks of racing. Everyone knows Saturday will be a big GC day for a handful of the top riders, so Friday will be a lot of rider’s last chance for glory here. It’s a recipe for success for the breakaway and with the right mix of riders, everyone has a chance.

So a lot of DS’s will be telling their riders to go flat out for the breakaway with multiple guys and hopefully find some success before the Tour is over. We would love to give Dylan another chance at a stage win as we still believe he’s one of the best sprinters here, so any chance for a sprint will need full commitment from the peloton behind.

Thanks for reading. We’re almost to Paris! We’ll check back in once we’re there, Lawson