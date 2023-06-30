Lawson Craddock Tour de France diary: Happy to be back for another ‘big loop’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

BILBAO, Spain — Here we go again!

Hello everyone, Lawson Craddock here. It’s just one day to go before everyone here at Jayco-AlUla lines up for the first stage of the 2023 Tour de France. After months of hard work and preparation, everyone is really excited and optimistic about the racing. I’ll be checking in every few days here at Velo with a rider diary.

I am very excited to be back for my third Tour de France. To be honest, in some ways, it almost feels like my first one.There’s been a lot of hard work, anticipation, and building toward this month. I am motivated and honored to be here.

Looking back at my first Tour de France in 2016, it seems like a long time ago. It came pretty early in my career, and if you had asked me then I would have said I would have raced 10 editions of the Tour after that. But fast forward, and this is only my third start.

I didn’t have the best preparation going into my first Tour, and the wheels fell off half way through, and I did my best just to get to Paris. In 2018, I was back again, but that was the year that I crashed on the first day. I broke my scapula and from there it was pure surviving the rest of the race.

So lining up for my third time, it feels like this is the first one that I am fit and ready to race. I am very excited about what lies ahead during the next three weeks.

It takes so much to get here. The preparation and building really starts in November. We had our first team meeting in the beginning of the season in October, and that’s when I told the team I really would like to be back at the Tour.

From that point on, every day you’re on the bike, you’re thinking about being at the start line. You’re thinking about every detail, doing everything to be at your absolute best for the Tour de France. I made it through the spring, and from then on, it was a full focus to be here.

Being part of the ‘Engine Room’

I’m back for the my third Tour de France start. (Photo: Jayco-AlUla)

This is my second year on the team, and I am really happy here.

The biggest thing the team’s given me is their belief in me, and the confidence they’ve shown in my abilities. What’s really pushed me these past two seasons is the belief they’ve put in me. That’s something I’ve never had before.

When I came to the team, they laid it all out for what they wanted from me and that was aligned with what I thought I could do. That’s been the biggest factor about leading to a return to the Tour de France. It made me realize how bad I wanted to be back in the Tour.

The first season here I had a great year with Giro and the Vuelta, and we came out of that in a really good spot. With the support of the team, I really felt like I could get the maximum out of myself and my performances. This year is all about supporting the leaders, making the Tour de France team, and putting my best foot forward.

It’s been a big two months of preparation for me to get here. After the spring, you just turn the page, and you focus everything on getting ready for the Tour. It was a tall order just to get here. It’s been a few months of pure lockdown.

I took a week off after the spring classics, and I bought a few nice IPA’s from a brewery in Girona. I made it through two of them, and put the other two in the fridge. They’ve been in there ever since.

Every day, they’re looking at me, kind of alike the angel and the devil. The angel on one side is saying stick with the sacrifices, and the devil is saying, come on, just drink it, two beers won’t matter. But once you have the Tour de France in your mind, and you realize what the human body is capable of, you do what you have to do to commit to being here.

I am most looking forward to showcasing myself at the highest level of the sport in one of the biggest sporting events in the world. If you make it to the Tour de France, you’re doing pretty well. Now it’s time to perform.

We have a complete and extremely competitive team. We have everything we need to have a successful Tour de France. We have two leaders who are supported by the best in the peloton. Dylan Groenewegen will have leadouts from Luka Mezgec, who is one of the best leadout men out there, and Elmar Reinders. It’s his first Tour, but once you get your ticket to the big show, you’ve proven you deserve to be there.

And Simon Yates will support in the high mountains from Chris Harper, who is right up there with the best climbers in the world.

I’ll be part of what we call the “Engine Room.” That’s Luke Durbridge and Chris-Juul Jensen. Those two are some of the most experienced riders in the bunch, and they bring pure power to the team. They’re really the anchor of the team. Fortunately, I get to work with those guys, and I will be able to cross over from the climbing group and the sprint group, and do some of the dirty work for our leaders.

Having a plan every day

Jayco-AlUla brings options for the GC and the sprints. (Photo: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)

What I really like about this team is that we have a goal for each and every stage.

We’re not just floating through the peloton. We have Simon for the GC and mountain stages, and Dylan for the sprints. That means each day we have a target and we can come out of each stage fulfilling our goals.

We have very high ambitions for the Tour. The team won two stages last year, and the goal is go even better. I’m so excited to be back. The mood is good, and every one is fully committed to the team. I think we’re going to have a great Tour.

Thursday morning, we did an easy training ride and the team presentation in front of the Guggenheim Museum. On Friday, it’s the last final training ride, and it begins Saturday with a very hard but interesting stage. We’ll check back in after a couple stages.

Remembering Gino

The Tour de France paid homage to Gino Mäder during the team presentation Thursday. (Photo: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)

I also would like to take a moment to talk about the recent tragedy at Tour de Suisse that shook the entire cycling community.

It’s hard to really describe the feeling I got when I heard that Gino Mäder from Team Bahrain-Victorious passed away from his injuries sustained in a high speed crash. I got the news while out training and had to pull over to the side of the road to try and come to grips with the news.

Gino, his team, family, and friends have been on my mind ever since, and I’m sure the entire peloton will be racing with him in our hearts for the next three weeks (and beyond).

So often we ignore the risks and dangers of our sport purely out of necessity. We play off the close calls that we have as a coping mechanism to brush past the thought of something much worse happening.

Unfortunately, something worse did happen, and I think it will be a long time before we can fully recover from it. I’m praying for a safe race for the peloton here, and a race that respectfully honors Gino’s life.

Thanks for reading, Lawson