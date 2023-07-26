Lawson Craddock Tour de France diary: The ‘big loop’ ends in Paris on a high

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Good morning everyone, Lawson here for one last one check-in. I’m currently on the train with my family on our way back to Girona, Spain.

We are all tired after a taxing month on the road, and very ready to get back home and relax (for a bit)!

The final few days of the Tour de France provided enough challenges for us to really feel like we earned a beer or two in celebration. We fought hard for that elusive stage win, but to no avail. But that’s hardly to say that this year’s race was a disappointment for us.

The final journey into Paris allowed us to really reflect on the previous three weeks of racing, and there are times that it’s hard to imagine that it was all part of the same race. The “grand départ” in Bilbao feels like years ago and now that we’re finished, in some ways I already feel a massive disconnect from the race.

The last few days have been a real whirlwind. Saturday’s stage across the Vosges was the last hard hit of racing, and it was clear that every rider wanted to empty the tank before bumping across the cobbles on the Champs Élysées. It was our last opportunity to squeeze everything out to move Simon [Yates] up as far as possible on GC.

More in Lawson Craddock’s diaries:

The race played in our favor as he moved into fourth overall at the end of the day, and Simon once again proved to the world that he belongs in the conversation for one of the best GC riders in the world. I can only imagine how special it was for him to be up there with his twin brother, Adam, finishing one spot higher in third. Their parents must be incredibly proud!

Personally, it was so special to crest the top of the final climb of the Tour knowing that you’ve finally finished the journey to Paris. There is no better feeling in the world than taking a moment to yourself at that point to enjoy the view and reflect on what it took to get there.

Although we wanted to relax as much as possible after stage 20, we knew that would have to wait until after the final stage into Paris. We were still hunting a stage win with Dylan [Groenewegen], and were hoping to have a fairy tale ending to our Tour.

It wasn’t meant to be for Dylan as he finished third in a photo finish. I’m know Dylan was disappointed to not walk away with a win, but seeing the focus and effort he put into each and every stage made me proud to be his teammate.

But the best part of the whole Tour for me was crossing the final finish line, and getting to celebrate with my friends and family that helped support me all the way. I know I’ve said it a few times already, but there’s so much more effort that’s put in than just showing up every day at the start line and pushing your body to the finish.

🎥 @LeTour STAGE 21 🎥 The boys gave everything until the final finish line 🏁 that’s a wrap from Paris ✌️#TDF2023 — Team Jayco AlUla (@GreenEDGEteam) July 24, 2023

There’s no way that I could make it past the neutral zone on Stage 1 if I didn’t have the support of my wife Chelsie and kids Caroline and Noah. The life of an athlete is so selfish and demanding that without a support crew around we wouldn’t stand a chance.

We can really be proud of how we raced this Tour de France. It really shows that cycling is a team sport, and everyone has to give 100 percent in their jobs to make it work. That goes beyond the riders at well.

The Tour de France is a circus on wheels, and the entire organization has to adapt to every possible scenario to make it work. We see our mechanics, souigneurs, doctors, physios, chef, and directors constantly running around at every moment of the day catering to our every need. People that think that it’s only one rider within the team that wins or has success couldn’t be more wrong. Every single person within the organization feels the highs and lows of the sport just the same.

This has been my most enjoyable Tour de France of my career, and I’m proud to be a part of Team Jayco-AlUla. We were able to celebrate the race with our team owner, Gerry Ryan, and his wife, Val, at the bus afterwards. I truly believe Gerry has created the best team environment in the sport. It’s incredible to see how he interacts with every member of the team, creating relationships with everyone that makes us feel like we are more than just cogs in a wheel.

If you’ve followed this sport closely you could always tell that the GreenEDGE organization seems to just have a bit more fun than the other teams. Speaking from the inside, I can only add to that sentiment.

There’s not too much time for relaxing for me as I’m already racing the Clásica San Sebastián on Saturday. Then I’m off to Glasgow a few days later to represent USA Cycling at the road world championships. I’m looking forward to squeezing every bit of form out of me before finally getting to sit back and relax with the family.

Thanks for joining me on the ride!

Lawson