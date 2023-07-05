Lawson Craddock Tour de France diary: ‘The start in the Basque Country was incredible’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

What a start to the Tour de France! The Basque Country and the opening stages were just incredible.

I think every single rider in the peloton was keen to race the Tour in the Basque Country. A lot of us have raced here a lot and we know the fans are among the most passionate in the peloton. And any time you have the Tour de France involved, everything is just increased dramatically.

The fans were huge already at the team presentation, and we knew things would be crazy on the climbs in the opening two stages. I don’t think any of us have ridden through with that many fans on the roads, with that much noise, for that long before before. It was really a special moment for everyone in the peloton.

I had a fun moment in the team presentation in Bilbao. There’s this Basque cry or call, and it’s called irrintzi. I learned it from my previous team director Juanma Garate. I love the people and love the culture here, and I did it when I went out on the team presentation and it seemed pretty popular with the fans. It’s another way to show my appreciation for the Basque culture and all their support for us.

Our Tour here at Jayco-AlUla couldn’t have started better.

Simon Yates showed everyone that he’s in great shape and he came here ready to race the Tour and see a lot of success. He’s not afraid to take the race by the horns of the bull, and the opening stages were perfect for him. The team did a great job protecting him and it came down to that magical Yates vs. Yates showdown all the way to the line.

We all would have loved to have seen him in yellow, and in stage 2, we had a plan to go for the maillot jaune with the time bonuses. These days you just don’t get that many opportunities to wear the yellow jersey, especially later in the race when everyone is expecting two riders to ride away with it. We wanted to take that opportunity Sunday, to try to switch it from one side of the family to the other, but it didn’t quite work out.

Everyone in the whole organization was really pleased how we came out of the big start in the Basque Country.

‘Sprint stages are harder and harder’

Jayco-AlUla brings two leaders. (Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images)

We came to this Tour de France with two leaders, Simon for the GC and Dylan Groenewegen for the sprints. We know we have a real good chance to win a stage with Dylan. He’s a five-time Tour stage winner, but these sprint stages at the Tour are becoming harder and harder to win.

I’ve noticed a real transition in the sprint stages over the past five years or so. Sprints are no longer about being the best man at the line, but to win, everything needs to go just perfect. You have to nail the run-in, you have to have the best possible leadout to even have a chance to win, and you need those fast-twitch fibers and a huge burst of speed at the finish line. All that has to go perfect to even be there with a chance for victory.

The first two sprint opportunities didn’t go our way, but to be honest, they didn’t go well for anyone except Alpecin Deceuninck. I know Dylan is motivated, and there will be more chances before this Tour is over. Sometimes it’s about waiting for the right moment.

Some people said Tuesday’s stage was pretty boring, and to be honest, it kind of was! But people have to understand the situation.

🎥 #TDF2023 STAGE 4 🎥 Another day, another chaotic sprint finish at @LeTour 😵‍💫 things didn’t go to plan for us 😞 but there’s more chances just around the corner 💪 pic.twitter.com/Zhu9ALmzZ8 — Team Jayco AlUla (@GreenEDGEteam) July 4, 2023

Fans want spectacle every day, but we’re only human, and we also need some of those days that can be a bit easier. We had the hardest start to the Tour we’ve ever seen, and we have two hard days coming up in the Pyrénées. I think a lot of riders had that in their mind Tuesday.

And for the sprint teams, when you have a profile like this, everyone knows they’re going to work together to bring it in for a bunch sprint, and they’re not going to screw up one of the few almost guaranteed sprints opportunities. When you see all the sprint teams lined up in the neutral start zone, I think everyone saw the writing on the wall that it was not a good day to spend a lot of energy in a breakaway.

‘I’ve never seen the Pyrenees come so early’

The Yates twins lit up the first stage. (Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

This Tour is going to be so hard. We weren’t complaining out there for a little bit easier pace. Things picked up in the end, and I think it was an exciting sprint in the end.

After these two relatively easy days, things will kick off with two pretty big mountain stages in the Pyrenees. I’ve never seen the Pyrenees come so early in the race before, and we’ve already seen quite a bit of GC shakeup in the Basque Country.

In some ways, it will be a bit of an unknown. I think we can expect a lot of teams will already have their main focus on breakaways and stage hunting. I expect a big fight for the breakaway in the morning. It’s going to be a rude awakening for a lot of the peloton.

I think for us, we want to save the legs for Simon when the road starts going uphill. We saw he’s in great form, and we want to support him as much as possible. The fight for the King of the Mountains jersey should go off.

I cannot wait to see what it feels like to really kick this Tour off!

Thanks for reading, and we’ll check back in a few more days, Lawson