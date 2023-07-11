Lawson Craddock Tour de France diary: Week 2 will prove decisive and the GC ‘can change on a dime’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Hello everyone. It’s been a wild week, and the rest day comes at a good moment for the team.

To be honest, the team morale is fantastic right now. We felt like we are coming into our own, and we have momentum coming into the most decisive part of the Tour.

We can see that things are going well in the sprints and how Dylan is getting set up in these stages. He was fourth and fifth in the last two sprints, and he’s getting better and the guys doing the leadout are starting to click, which is special to see.

That also transitions over to the whole team and creates a good atmosphere when you get the ball rolling like that.

It was a big blow for Simon to crash like he did in stage 8 and end up losing 45 seconds like that. But those things can happen, and for him to bounce back Sunday on Puy de Dome lifted the whole team.

It shows he’s right there as the ‘best of the rest’ right behind Pogačar and Vingegaard, so that gives everyone a huge confidence boost and it shows he is in fabulous condition.

A big week ahead

This second week we’re about to enter is the hardest in the Tour, we’re excited about lies ahead.

It kicks off Tuesday in stage 10, and by no means is it straight forward stage for the sprinters. It’s perfect for breakaway, and these days are when you start to accumulate the fatigue of the Tour in your legs. We’ve already had a hard start to the Tour, then backing it up with day by day with hard days in the pedals, that really adds up.

We might not see a lot of GC action the next few days, but everyone will really feel these in the big mountains. That Mont Blanc stage is savage.

Everything add up with the physical and mental stress, and one day the race can change completely on a dime.

Puy de Dome

A lot of people were using the word mystical to describe and it was pretty accurate.

The crowds were insane, like they’ve been all Tour. It’s been like riding through a huge block of noise going up every climb, but when we hit the final 4 kilometers to the top of Puy de Dome it was the complete opposite. In a lot of ways it was really nice to finish the day, and first week, off riding in silence up to the finish. It was a pretty special stage, we enjoyed racing up to the famous volcano.

I was really happy to see a former teammate of mine, Mike Woods, win. I’ve become good friends with Woodsy over the years and it was great to see him finally get a stage win at the world’s biggest race. It seemed like it was a very exciting finale between him and Matteo Jorgensen.

I would have loved to see either of them win, but one things for sure is that Matteo proved to the world, and most importantly himself, that he has the legs to win a stage here.

Tour de France hotels

This rest day had a little added bonus that we each have our own rooms.

It’s nice to have a bit of freedom and space on your own to enjoy the day. I normally room with Chris Juul Jensen, and we really get along. We always dissect each day’s stage, and we can confide in each other, but we are both 30-plus years, so no one is going to complain about not having to share a room with another adult male.

I’ve been racing bikes for a long time, so you get used to sharing rooms and to staying in all kinds of different hotels.

So far in this Tour de France, we’ve had pretty good hotels, so we cannot complain.

There’s a bit of a ranking system with the French hotels, and the race organizers try to make it even out for all the teams. So if you’re staying in a four-star hotel and a three-star hotel, you’ll have a few nights in a two-star hotel to even things up. The idea is that everyone has the same amount of “stars” by the end of the Tour.

So you know if you’re racking up some nice places for a few nights in a row, you know you’re going to pay for it.

Thanks for reading, and check back in a few days. This Tour keeps delivering the action.

Thanks, Lawson