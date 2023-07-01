Legends of the Tour: Phil Liggett, bombs, bakeries, and birds

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

When thinking about the Tour, a few characters will spring to mind for not just the keen fans but for the casual observers of the sport too. Characters who will forever be intertwined with the French race. One of these characters, without a shadow of a doubt for the English-speaking world, is a certain Mr. Phil Liggett.

Phil is a staple of Tour life; this year will see him return to the Tour for the 51st time. His voice has been synonymous with the race for several generations; fans have grown up with the captivating, informed, and entertaining tones.

The Tour is a manic circus throughout the three weeks and the days leading up to the race. And this year was no different, as us media dash from hotel to hotel, trying to gather the early quotes, tech and hot stories. But it’s also a couple of days when it feels like the first day back at school. Faces you may not have seen since the previous year’s edition pop up, and conversations interrupt the work. And on occasions, you find yourself chatting with someone you’d never expect to. Paths cross, and introductions are made. And well, that’s how this video came about.

So in the hotel lobby where Phil was staying, we sat down, chatted a bit and discussed not just this year’s race but his memories of 1992, the last time the Tour kicked off in the Basque Country. For Phil, it was a memorable one, quite literally a fiery inferno of a welcome from (some) of the locals. Enjoy.