Video: Lidl-Trek’s Giulio Ciccone seriously overpays for tinned tuna

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Where’s the most bizarre place you’ve seen a professional cyclist?

Have you spotted a skinny climber down the local lumber yard struggling with a 4×2, Cav throwing an old sweat-ruined mattress away at the dump, Uran living it up in the off-season at some grubby nightclub in downtown Ibiza? Well, for me, and I’m guessing the majority of the press on hand, it was some Schmick Lidl in a back road suburb of Bilbao. I tell you, though, they’d tidied it up. You’ve never seen shelves so full!

Yep, I’m sure you’ve already seen Lidl-Trek rolled out the new kit in a local supermarket. Mads et al. dashed down the middle aisle, maybe not as quickly as some on a usual Wednesday afternoon, but nippy enough for a pro with only 72 hours before the biggest grand tour of the year. There were power tools, ironing boards, meat grinders, knock-off Lego and quality woks at knockdown prices. The usual wait for eagle-eyed shoppers to snap up was instead a stage and a very fancy one at that. There the team unveiled the new kit.

Many “synergies,” “shared values,” and “great partnerships” speeches later, I managed to corner the team’s climber extraordinaire, Giulio Ciccone. And being in a Lidl, where better to interview him but at the tills, or as you Americans like to call it, the checkout. So here we have it Ciccone, at the checkout; I promise you it’s not your usual pre-Tour interview.