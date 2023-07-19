Logjam on the Loze: Tour de France frenzy hits new peak

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Thousands of fans squeezed down on riders in Wednesday’s “queen stage” as Tour de France fever hit a new high.

So much so that motorcycles and even an official race vehicle were blocking the way of yellow jersey Jonas Vingegaard high on the 2023 edition’s highest and hardest climb at Col de la Loze in stage 17.

Vingegaard and Jumbo-Visma teammate Wilco Kelderman were forced to slowly pedal their way through the crowd as motorcycles and a race vehicle partially blocked the narrow climb above the Courchevel ski area.

Luckily the high-altitude traffic jam didn’t overly impact the outcome of the stage.

Felix Gall (Ag2r-Citroën) was clear up the road chasing the stage win out of a breakaway, and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) had already buckled to pressure out of the GC group.

Still, the chaotic scene unfolding on the upper reaches of the hors-categorie Loze climb high in the French Alps reflected just how many fans are turning out for the most iconic climbs in this year’s Tour.

“I think people have spent a few years watching the Tour on TV, and now they want to watch it in person again,” said American Lawson Craddock (Jayco-AluUla). “The crowds this year have been unreal, more than any race in my entire career.”

Ex-pro and NBC commentator Christian Vande Velde said he and his motorcycle driver were also struggling on the steep ramps, and he had a front-row view to the ensuing mayhem.

“It is so steep we are stalling here trying to stay upright,” Vande Velde said on the NBC Sports broadcast. “It is unbelievable gradients. Oh no, motors are going down ahead of us! Everyone is stuck!”

Fans pushed down onto the course on the narrow Loze course, and at one point of the race, motorcycles and even a race vehicle were unable to move. Team vehicles were stacked up behind them.

Former pro and TV commentator Thomas Voeckler and his motorcycle driver were later booted out of the Tour for one day as part of the UCI race jury’s post-stage report. From the ruling, it appeared that motorcycle wasn’t following prescribed protocols for moving up the narrow, fan-thronged roadway.

Despite the overcrowded sector, things were still not as chaotic Wednesday as on Mont Ventoux in 2016.

In that year’s edition, a motorcycle knocked over riders, and Chris Froome ran up the roadway in the yellow jersey to wait for a team support vehicle to bring a new bike through the massive throng.

Things should be calmer in Thursday’s transition stage that will be a battle between a non-threatening breakaway and the sprinter teams. The stage features two fourth-category climbs, and nothing as steep or long as the French Alps.