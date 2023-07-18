Lost Boys: Esteban Chaves, David de la Cruz, and Antonio Pedrero with unwanted exits

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Throughout this Tour de France, longtime cycling journalist John Wilcockson is writing about the riders who have to abandon the race: The Lost Boys. Today, he looks at three veteran riders whose Tour was cut short by crashes.

Esteban Chaves, David de la Cruz and Antonio Pedrero all have many things in common.

They are all decent climbers, all in their 30s, all ridden multiple grand tours and none of them has won a stage of the Tour de France.

And now, none of them will get that chance in the Tour’s final week, because they have all crashed out of the race. Chaves and Pedrero were victims of the massive pileup that disrupted stage 14, while de la Cruz suffered a high-speed crash two days earlier.

‘I couldn’t do anything to avoid the crash’

David de la Cruz shown earlier in the Tour. (Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

During the crazy early phase of that stage 12, Astana Qazaqstan’s de la Cruz was in a group of seven riders chasing another group trying to escape the peloton. Then, on a sweeping turn 30 kilometers into the stage, three of them fell.

“We were going full gas on the downhill and one guy crashed in front of me,” said de la Cruz. “I couldn’t do anything to avoid the crash…I crashed over him.” The other two riders had road rash and soon continued, but the Spanish rider had to stop.

“I was super-painful after the crash,” said de la Cruz. “I felt that I broke my elbow because I broke many times different bones, and I had the feeling that it was the same pain…I couldn’t hold the handlebar.”

In four bad crashes over the past decade, he twice broke a collarbone, fractured a hand and broke multiple ribs. This time, after being taken in an ambulance back to the stage start in Roanne, his medical report stated: “De la Cruz suffers from contusions of right elbow, right shoulder and left hip, as well as multiple skin abrasions. No fractures. Stitches in right elbow.”

In his 12 pro seasons, the 34-year-old de la Cruz has raced for six different teams—Caja Rural, NetApp, Quick-Step, Sky, UAE and Astana. This was his 16th grand tour, and though he’s now regarded as a domestique, he’s often flirted with team leadership.

Three times, he placed seventh overall at the Vuelta a España (2016, 2020 and 2021). That record includes winning stage 9 of the 2016 Vuelta at Oviedo and taking the race leader’s red jersey for a day. He has since won stages of Paris–Nice, the Tour of the Basque Country and the Ruta del Sol.

Talking last week after his bad crash, de la Cruz said, “After all the bad luck we had [including the crashes that eliminated his teammates Luis Léon Sánchez and Mark Cavendish], I was really motivated to get a stage win.” That ambition will have to wait until 2024.

De la Cruz and later crash victim Pedrero are both from Catalonia, having grown up during the 1990s in adjacent towns near Barcelona. Pedrero, who’s three years younger, has spent all of his eight pro seasons with the Movistar Team.

Sent home too early

The crash proved costly. (Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images)

Like his near neighbor, Pedrero is regarded as a team worker, but he too has often shown signs of higher accomplishments. Until this year he had finished all seven of his grand tours and frequently been close to winning stages in breakaways.

Last year, he placed third on stage 15 of the Giro, followed by fourth place on the decisive stage 20 through the Dolomites to the iconic Marmolada summit.

He took that good form to the Tour de l’Ain in France, winning a stage and taking fifth overall. He scored his first pro win in 2021 at the Route d’Occitanie in the Pyrénées, shortly after finishing the Giro.

It was a solo victory at the summit of the renowned Col de Menté.

Talking about that win, Pedrero said, “In the finale, I said to [my teammate Gregor Mühlberger] that I would set tempo on the climb. I felt good…and didn’t want to hide anything.” He won the stage by 40 seconds, which was enough for him to also take the overall title.

At this, his first Tour, Pedrero came closest to winning a stage last Tuesday, on the rugged, heat-wave day though the Massif Central to Issoire. He made it into the leading sextet from the day’s big breakaway but couldn’t match the others in a sprint finish.

He still had hopes of earning Movistar a stage win at this Tour on Saturday, but then came the huge pileup a few minutes after the start in Annemasse.

Pedrero was left writhing in pain on the grass verge and was stretchered to an ambulance. Besides fracturing three ribs, he cracked his right posterior arch—which is part of the highest vertebra in the neck—an injury that will almost certainly prevent him from starting the Vuelta in his hometown on August 26.

Besides their other commonalities, Chaves and Pedrero were both in the stage 10 breakaway to Issoire, placing respectively fifth and sixth.

‘Today the dream hurts’

Chaves went home with injuries. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

And four days later they were both in that horrible pileup. Chaves, the 33-year-old champion of Colombia, actually got back on his bike and joined the peloton when the race was restarted a half hour later. He was clearly in pain and when the peloton hit the slopes of the day’s first categorized climb 10 kilometers later, he was seen “pedaling very softly.”

He then pulled over, sat on a doctor’s car’s fender and pointed to his collarbone. It wasn’t, as he expected, a broken clavicle but “an injury to the sternoclavicular joint.” This is the joint linking the clavicle to the sternum and is regarded as the only thing that connects the arm to a person’s body.

Chaves, from the Colombian capital Bogotá, has started 15 grand tours and finished all of them except last year’s Vuelta and now, this year’s Tour. Earlier in his 14-year career, he placed second overall to Vincenzo Nibali at the 2016 Giro.

That same season he was third behind Nairo Quintana and Chris Froome at the Vuelta and won the Tour of Lombardy classic. He previously took two stage wins at the 2015 Vuelta and has also won three stages of the Giro (in 2016, 2018 and 2019).

Victories have since been in short supply, but Chaves still had hopes of a stage win for his EF Education-EasyPost team at the Tour. The stage 14 pileup put an end to that reverie. And as he told his team on the evening of his bad crash: “This race is the dream. And today the dream hurts.”

THE LOST BOYS

Stage 1: Enric Mas (Movistar Team), DNF

Stage 2: Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost), DNS

Stage 5: Jacopo Guarnieri (Lotto-Dstny), DNS; Luis León Sánchez (Astana Qazaqstan), DNS

Stage 8: Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan), DNF; Steff Cras (TotalEnergies), DNF

Stage 9: Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek), DNSStage 12: Fabio Jakobsen (Soudal-Quick Step), DNS; David de la Cruz (Astana Qazaqstan),

DNF

Stage 13: Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Dstny), DNF; Ben Turner (INEOS Grenadiers), DNF

Stage 14: Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty), DNF; Antonio Pedrero (Movistar),

DNF; Esteban Chaves (EF Education-EasyPost), DNF; Ramon Sinkeldam (Alpecin-

Deceuninck), DNF; Ruben Guerreiro (Movistar), DNF; Romain Bardet (DSM Firmenich),

DNF; James Shaw (EF Education-EasyPost), DNF

Stage 15: Dani Martínez (INEOS Grenadiers), DNS