‘Lost Boys’: Gino Mäder and memories of a young man who never made it to the start line

Throughout the Tour de France, veteran journalist John Wilcockson is writing about the riders who have to abandon the race: The Lost Boys.

On the race’s opening weekend, two of the main yellow jersey contenders, Richard Carapaz of EF Education-EasyPost and Enric Mas of Movistar, crashed out, but there was one young man who never made it to the start line.

Gino Mäder isn’t riding the Tour de France. He should have been on the start line for the first time last Saturday. But, as the world is aware, Mäder died two weeks before his promised debut at the world’s biggest bike race.

The Tour is a race where this slim, near-six-foot Swiss athlete with curly brown hair and a disarming smile was destined to shine. Already in his cycling career he had won a mountain stage of the Giro d’Italia, finished fifth overall at the Vuelta a España and won two mountaintop stages of the Tour de l’Avenir, ahead of small groups that included Tadej Pogačar.

The Tour organizers understood Mäder’s standing in the sport so well that they retired the bib (No. 61) he might have worn at the race; and when his Bahrain Victorious teammates were presented to the crowds massed outside the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao last Thursday night, they stood for a minute’s silence.

Mäder’s memory will continue to loom large at this Tour, not only because he died at age 26 in the prime of his life, but also because of the manner of his death.

Stage 5 of the 2023 Tour de Suisse ended in the late afternoon of Thursday, June 15, on the south-facing slopes of the Albula Pass, high above Switzerland’s renowned sparkling Engadin valley. The Albula is well known to most Swiss cyclists, particularly those who live on the eastern side of the country. Mäder grew up in the canton of St. Gallen, a region I know well from spending a summer there working in the nearby city of Rorschach.

At the time, I was just getting into cycling and one of my regular weekend rides took me south to the Engadin over the Albula Pass to La Punt. Mäder probably made similar rides, because his father was an elite amateur racer, while his mother was also a competitive cyclist.

Their son said he got into football and cycling from age 5 and was one of the best Swiss junior road racers at age 16 in 2013. That same year, stage 7 of the 2013 Tour de Suisse ended with the same identical 10km descent of the Albula that was used last month.

It’s not a truly challenging downhill because there are no trees to block sight lines around its long curves, and in the finale 10 years ago four riders charged clear of the rest. The winner in La Punt back then was Rui Costa, who out-sprinted Bauke Mollema and Tejay van Garderen.

In fourth place, nine seconds back, came Thibaut Pinot. “I remember it very well,” the French climber said recently. “I gave up because I was afraid of speed. It was the period when I was criticized a lot about my caution on the descents.”

A decade later, the descent is the same, but the equipment is not.

“Much has changed,” said German veteran John Degenkolb of Team DSM-Firmenich told DW News, “especially with the move from rim brakes to disc brakes. That has definitely led to higher speeds on descents and before corners. In addition, almost every racer now has the route on his bike computer and can see before the curve exactly how it bends and where you don’t need to brake. So, you go into the bend with more confidence and that naturally leads you to going faster.”

Descending the Albula on June 15, the speedometer on the television motorbike following solo leader Juan Ayuso registered 98kh and 99kph. Ayuso was being chased down the mountain by a group of eight riders that included Mäder’s Bahrain Victorious teammates Pello Bilbao and Antonio Tiberi.

Dozens had been dropped on the climb, including third overall Remco Evenepoel, ninth-placed Magnus Sheffield, 27th-placed Mäder and 33rd-placed Tom Pidcock. All were racing as hard as they could on the challenging downhill.

Evenepoel was the fastest of these chasers, finishing in 10th place at La Punt, while Pidcock sped down in his usual daredevil style to take 18th. As for Sheffield, he was a few places ahead of Mäder when he overcooked it on a long left curve, slid off the right side of the road, and fell a long way down the grassy mountainside.

He was later helped up the steep slope and hospitalized for two nights with a concussion and multiple bruises.

Shortly after Sheffield’s accident, Mäder repeated the young American’s mistake and also tumbled roughly 100 feet. But he didn’t end up in the grass. He collided with rocks that grounded a drainage pipe at the foot of the ravine.

Mäder was lying “motionless in the water” when the race’s medical staff reached him. They performed CPR to re-animate him before he was airlifted over the mountains to a hospital in Chur, where he died there the next morning.

Speaking to The Sunday Times this past week, Pidcock said, “I was riding with [Gino] until 2km before the crash. That he died while descending … it kind of hit home that that’s what can happen when it goes wrong.”

The INEOS Grenadiers rider added, “Part of the appeal [of racing] is the danger, not that anyone seeks it out, everyone just wants to win—to get down the mountain as fast as possible.”

Groupama-FDJ’s Pinot, who wasn’t at this year’s Tour de Suisse, said: “I was stunned. Gino was a rider who, like me, liked to hang out at the back of the peloton and we often found ourselves talking, I loved him very much, I escaped with him on the last stage of the Vuelta. And I did this [Albula] descent 10 years ago. People don’t realize what you’re doing on a bike at 100 kilometers an hour … and we forget very quickly the risks we take.”

One man who did knew Mäder well was former Swiss superstar Fabian Cancellara, owner of the Tudor Pro Cycling Tteam. He told Blick that Mäder visited his riders a few weeks earlier and said he was “a man with a big heart, he was open, curious and just plain nice.”

A memorial for Mäder was held was in Zürich aton the open-air track at Oerlikon velodrome on June 24, following a “Ride for Gino” event attended by hundreds of Swiss cyclists.

In his final Twitter message just before this year’s Giro d’Italia, Mäder wrote that he’d tested positive for COVID-19: “Most likely not going to announce my goals next year,” he wrote. “Let’s see if COVID still manages to ruin my hopes then. For now I’ll rest and enjoy home.”

Gino Mäder may have reached his final resting place but his memory will remain in the hearts of those who rode with him, and would have raced with him at this Tour.

That’s the case with John Degenkolb, who said of Mäder’s fatal crash: “It was a tragedy even for people like me who were not there or who did not know Gino closely. He’s one of us, one of the guys from the peloton and that stays with you.”