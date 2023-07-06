The Lost Boys, part 2: A double blow

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

A few days before this Tour de France began in the Basque Country, EF Education-EasyPost teammates Andrey Amador and Richard Carapaz were shooting the breeze in a team video.

Amador, the 36-year-old from Costa Rica, bragged about Carapaz winning the Giro d’Italia and finishing on the Tour and Vuelta podiums. Carapaz, the 30-year-old from Ecuador, answered his friend’s questions. What was his outstanding memory? “Winning the Olympic gold medal in Tokyo.” His ultimate goal? “The Tour de France.” And they agreed that it was a good omen that the name of Carapaz’ first dog was Amarillo —“Yellow.”

In another pre-Tour interview, given to the Olympic website, Carapaz said that “going to the Tour de France and winning, that is the biggest goal we have as a team and that’s why I came here, that’s why I’m here. I think the team trusts me in that. We want to do it in the best way possible. I think we have a diversity of riders to achieve that. I’m going to do my best to be at the Tour de France in the best conditions and fight for it.”

By the time he reached the crucial Pike climb 10 kilometers from the end of stage 1, when the other Tour favorites were fighting for supremacy, Carapaz’ dreams had already evaporated. Amador was again alongside his friend, but instead of pacing him toward a high placing he was coaxing his injured teammate just to finish the stage. The Ecuadorian’s face was screwed up in pain on the Pike’s double-digit slopes, blood dripping from a battered right knee. The two teammates would finish the stage in Bilbao a quarter of an hour down.

The bravery of Carapaz was apparent from the moment he crashed 12 kilometers earlier. Almost at the foot of the descent from the Côte de Vivero, while exiting a long left-turning curve at top speed, he skidded off the edge and fell with the 28-year-old Spanish rider Enric Mas of Team Movistar. A front-row witness to the crash was Movistar’s American hope Matteo Jorgensen, who tweeted: “I was like three wheels behind Enric. He just came off the road and flipped. I stopped immediately, because he was leader. It’s super unfortunate.”

Indeed, Mas was the team leader, hoping to end a run of podium places in grand tours with an overall victory. Instead, he stood up, stunned, and knowing as soon as medical staff examined him that his right shoulder blade was broken.

As for Carapaz, he remained sitting on the smooth tarmac in obvious pain. “At first he couldn’t move because it hurt a lot, but we encouraged him to get on the bike in case there was no fracture,” said his sports director, Juanma Gárate, a local Basque.

It was a long-shot decision, taken in the hope that Carapaz would be able to continue in the Tour — not to win it now but perhaps to recover enough to help the team later in the race. An ultrasound later showed that Carapaz had a fractured kneecap. Not many elite athletes would have climbed back on the bike to continue, suffering not just the physical pain but also the psychological damage, so early in the race.

Enric Mas (Movistar Team) prior to his crash. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

A more philosophical Mas posted a photo of himself in a hospital bed with a wry smile on his face on Twitter.

“It wasn’t the start of Le Tour that I had imagined but things don’t always go as we want,” he wrote.

He showed up at the stage 2 start in Vitoria, his right arm in a sling under a Movistar team hoodie, to encourage his colleagues, saying: “I want to wish all the luck in the world to my teammates in the next 20 opportunities that lie ahead.”

To lose two podium contenders on the very first stage of the Tour is a rarity, but more unusual is the fact that they crashed together on a well-surfaced road, even though they were descending at high speed. But as Mas said, things don’t always go the way you expect. This wasn’t the first time he’s experienced misfortune at the Tour. Three years ago, he crashed on stage 6 to Mont Aigoual in what he called “the typical kind of slow-motion crash on a sharp bend where there’s a stone in the road and your front wheel slips. It took a few days to get over that …”

Mas had more problems last year. He crashed three times early in the season — at Tirreno–Adriatico, the Tour of the Basque Country and the Critérium du Dauphiné. He had to quit two of those stage races. Such falls left a psychological scar that manifested itself at the Tour.

“I was afraid of every bend,” he said. And he lost any hope of a high placing after being dropped on technical downhills in the Alps and Pyrénées. His morale took an additional hit when he tested positive for Covid and couldn’t finish the Tour. Those setbacks resulted in the team getting his coach, a psychologist and a downhill expert to work with Mas at his home in Andorra, making repeated descents on the principality’s many mountains passes. That preparation worked so well that Mas went on to finish second at the Vuelta behind Remco Evenepoel.

Carapaz has never experienced serious crashes and had previously failed to finish only one of his 11 grand tours. That was at the 2021 Vuelta, when he pulled out before the end of stage 14, saying, “I have given it my all every day but unfortunately I’ve suffered with the heat and have ended totally empty.”

Now, he has had to quit another grand tour. So those dreams Carapaz talked about with Amador last month will have to wait until 2024 — when his ambitions also include defending his gold medal at the Paris Olympics.