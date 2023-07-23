Lost Boys: Victor Lafay’s unfinished business

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Throughout this Tour de France, longtime cycling journalist John Wilcockson has been

writing about the men who have to abandon the race: The Lost Boys. Today, he looks at this Tour’s final Lost Boy, Victor Lafay.

On a day when thousands of roadside fans celebrated Thibaut Pinot’s final leading role in a Tour de France stage, few of them likely noticed that another top French rider dropped out of a race he desperately wanted to finish. That’s a shame, because Victor Lafay was the only Frenchman to win a stage of this year’s Tour … and it’s possible in years to come that he will become as popular as Pinot with those same fans.

According to his Cofidis team, Lafay had a high-speed crash on the steep descent from the Petit Ballon, about 20 kilometers from the finish of stage 20. With blood coming from his nose, left shoulder and right arm, and clearly groggy, he was lifted into a race ambulance.

A photo taken Saturday night showed Lafay sitting on a hospital bed with bandages on both legs, both arms and his left hand, stitches in his left knee, right elbow and face, and cuts showing on his nose and forehead. Despite a slight concussion, the 27-year-old was smiling.

That’s typical of Lafay, who has a reputation as a fun-loving guy. “It doesn’t bother me to be different to the others,” he told L’Équipe during the Tour.

Indeed, when Lafay tumbled from his time trial bike on a roundabout just before the stage 16 finish at Combloux, ending up on his back with his legs in the air, instead of cursing his luck, he turned it into a comedic incident and harangued the spectators once back on his feet. And on the previous stage, he stopped on two of the alpine climbs when he was in a gruppetto—first to accept a piece of Tomme cheese from a fan, and when another spectator proffered a beer and some Knacki, he said, “I only had a sip of the drink but ate the sausages.”

Although Lafay is 27 and in his sixth season with Cofidis, his career has often been interrupted by injuries and sickness. As a result, he’s only started a grand tour four times—and finished only the first one, the 2020 Vuelta. But he still managed to take a victory in stage 8 of the 2021 Giro d’Italia, winning solo out of a nine-man breakaway group.

A surprise starter delivers overdue win

Lafay was a surprise starter for the Tour. (Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images)

In his Tour debut last year, Lafay was sick with what he believes came from Covid 19 and he pulled out of the race on stage 13, the day after finishing 158 th at L’Alpe d’Huez. He had Covid for real this spring after he had won the Classic Gran Besançon-Doubs and placed an excellent sixth at the Flèche Wallonne.

He wasn’t initially expected to ride the Tour, but in late June he managed to place fourth on the mountain stage of the Route d’Occitanie, and he was only one of two Cofidis riders to finish the hilly, 224-kilometer French road championship in a heat wave. The next day, after a late night, his team manager Cédric Vasseur called him repeatedly until Lafay finally answered and was told he’d be starting the Tour in five days’ time!

Seeing the profile of the first stage in the Basque Country Lafay took note of the ultra-steep Pike climb in the last 10 kilometers. “I knew it would really suit me,” he said. “Five minutes of effort, that’s what I mainly work on in training. But I didn’t expect that I’d be the only one to stay with Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar on the hill … that was impressive.” Lafay finished sixth on that stage to Bilbao, three places behind Pogačar and three ahead of Vingegaard.

The next day, he again managed to stay with the race favorites on the Jaizkibel climb and so was in the 24-strong group that would contest the finish in San Sebastián. Wout van Aert, who had three Jumbo-Visma teammates to lead him out, was expected to win the stage.

Aware of this, Lafay said, “I knew that if I attacked in the last kilometer, everyone would let the Jumbos ride. And as they had already worked hard the day before, they were more tired.”

Lafay sprinted clear under the one-kilometer archway, got about 20 bike lengths clear around a left turn, kept racing at max power and raised his arms as he crossed the line a split second ahead of van Aert—who banged his bars in frustration.

“It’s the most beautiful victory of my career,” Lafay later said. “I still can’t believe it.” When the Tour entered France on stage 3, at least one cardboard sign was spotted with “LAFAY” painted on it. Nothing compared with the roadsides of stage 20 festooned with forests of “PINOT” placards…but if Victor Lafay can repeat what he did in the opening days of this Tour, who knows how popular he can become?

