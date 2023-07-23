Lotte Kopecky turns last year’s frustrations into Tour de France Femmes yellow

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

CLERMONT-FERRAND, France — What a difference a year makes.

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) hit back in style after leaving last year’s Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift frustrated after enduring what she described as her “worst week on the bike.”

The Belgian made up for lost time when the 2023 race rolled out Sunday, blasting away from the pack on the one and only categorized climb. With a disjointed chase behind, Kopecky was free and clear to take the stage win and earn herself a prestigious yellow jersey to add to an already bursting collection of other distinctive tops.

“I think last year in preparation for the race something went wrong, I just had the worst week on the bike. It’s not [the case that] because last year didn’t go how I wanted it, that this year would be the same. I really did not look back to last year. I was convinced that my preparation for this race had been better and that there was way less pressure this year. I just had to believe in my team and in myself,” Kopecky said.

“Sports is emotion, I think. When you cross the finish line, there is so much pressure falling off your shoulders and so much relief. This is the Tour de France and winning this first stage and wearing yellow is very nice and to be able to do it in one of the best women’s teams is also very special.”

Also read:

Kopecky had been eyeing up this opening stage for some time after a recon by the team’s sport director showed that it was a little harder than many first imagined, including Kopecky. Prior to the stage, many had predicted a sprint to the line, which would have been for her teammate Lorena Wiebes. However the third category Côte de Durtol with just under 10km to go was enough to dispatch some of the faster finishers.

In the build-up to the race, she shared a text message exchange with a friend that built up the excitement toward the stage.

“I think it started three or four weeks ago. We were texting about me attacking on this final climb so it was something that was in my mind for some time. Every day we would text each other every morning, and we would say 10km to go with a yellow heart after it, it was not something that just happened today,” she said.

“I went full gas to the top. I knew that if I had a gap there then I shouldn’t hesitate, and I should go full gas to the finish. At first, I had 20 seconds and once they told my ear that the lead was growing I knew that if I could keep the power there was no way they could catch me back.”

Lotte Kopecky won the opening stage of the 2022 Tour de France Femmes (Photo: Tim de Waele / Getty Images)

Kopecky’s win and surge into the yellow jersey makes her the first non-Dutch rider to wear it since the women’s race was revived last year. In 2022, the GC competition was dominated by the Netherlands — and it likely will be at the end of the week — and so Kopecky is the first Belgian to don yellow in the women’s competition.

“There were not so many chances before to wear this yellow, but it is of course nice to be the first one. I am proud to be Belgian and to wear this jersey as the big cycling nation that we are,” Kopecky said.

Asked if it was the biggest win of her career, Kopecky hesitated to answer in the affirmative. She has won a lot in her career already, including two Tours of Flanders and multiple world titles on the track — and she’s hoping to add a road rainbow jersey to her collection in Glasgow next month.

“It’s a very big one, but the biggest I don’t know. This yellow jersey at the Tour de France is heroic, but the Tour of Flanders and the world championships on the track are also pretty special for me,” she said.

Kopecky takes a substantial lead in the overall classification into tomorrow’s stage after putting 41 seconds into the chasing group behind and gaining a few bonus seconds for good measure. That bumps it up to a 45-second advantage over second place, which happens to be her teammate Wiebes. The first of the real GC contenders are still further behind at 53 seconds.

With the only major mountain test coming on day 7, when the race goes up the Tourmalet, Kopecky could feasibly hold onto yellow going into that stage. However, anything can and does happen at the Tour de France and Kopecky is ready to sacrifice her yellow jersey if she has to help out a teammate.

“This is up to the team. I think tonight we will talk about it and how we see it,” Kopecky said. “For myself, I made it clear that the biggest goal for the team is the GC with Demi [Vollering] and whatever has to be done. Tomorrow if we have to sacrifice this yellow jersey then we will do so. Whatever needs to be done for the final GC will be done, but for myself, it would be nice to wear yellow for a few days.”