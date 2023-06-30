Become a Member

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Tour de France

VeloNews Road Road Racing Tour de France
Tour de France

Lotto-Dstny responds to allegations DS Allan Davis sent topless photos to women on social media

CEO Stéphane Heulot said the team didn't have proof yet but it had decided to not bring Davis to Tour de France to "protect" himself and the team.

BILBAO, Spain (Velo) – Lotto-Dstny responded Friday to the incident involving their Australian sports director Allan Davis, who was kept at home, off the 2023 Tour de France, after allegations that he sent unsolicited topless photos of himself to a woman on social media.

“Of course, it’s not an optimal situation but we’re focused on the Tour right now and Caleb too,” Lotto-Dstny CEO Stéphane Heulot said in a pre-Tour de France press conference.

Earlier this week, a Twitter user published screen grabs that she said had been sent to her by Davis. In those grabs, there are pictures of Davis posing topless as well as several exchanges, including ones threatening to launch legal action.

“In light of the situation, we want to protect the team, of course. And for the moment, Allan too, because we have no proof of anything. It was not an easy decision to do, but we took it.”

On the competitive side, sports director Kurt van de Wouwer did not believe that the absence of Davis would be a factor. “We are all professionals. Caleb will manage without Allan. I don’t think it’ll be an influence on the result,” he said.

Lotto-Dstny is targeting stage wins with sprinter Caleb Ewan, who had a crash-affected 2022 Tour de France. “I’ll keep the green jersey in the back of my mind,” the five-time stage winner said, indicating his intention to go for some early intermediate sprints.

“The main objective for me is to get back on track and hopefully win a few stages. If that goes really well, the green jersey is always in the question.”

