‘Mailman’ Sepp Kuss ‘always delivers’; Jumbo boss blasts fans after American’s Tour de France crash

SAINT GERVAIS MONT BLANC, France — Jumbo-Visma team boss Richard Plugge called on fans that “don’t respect” riders to stay at home after Sepp Kuss was felled by a spectator during stage 15 of the Tour de France.

Kuss was hit on the shoulder by a fan who appeared to be taking a picture around 60 kilometers into the stage. The American came down hard as a result and several others hit the deck, including his teammate Nathan Van Hooydonck.

It is the second crash caused by a spectator during this year’s race after GC contender Steff Cras collided with a roadside fan during stage 8 and was forced to abandon.

“Stay at home if you don’t respect the riders. If you don’t want to see the race and you only want to make a picture of yourself with the riders in the background, I don’t know what this guy was thinking,” Plugge told Velo. “I would like to make an apology to all of the riders who crashed, be a man now. You were a man then, be a man now and call us and all the riders that crashed, not only our team, other teams, and say I’m sorry. If you’re a mature guy then do that.”

Kuss has been a key rider for Vingegaard throughout this Tour de France and also played an important role in supporting Primož Roglič to the overall win at the Giro d’Italia earlier this year. Seeing him come down was a big scare for the team, who will hope that it won’t have too much bearing on the remainder of the race.

“Sepp is our mailman because he always delivers. He’s a nice guy, and he’s always there when you ask him,” Plugge said. “He’s really an example for all cyclists in America to go cycling because this is what you can achieve.”

Kuss was left with cuts to the back of his right shoulder, to his right elbow and knee as a result of the crash. Despite the fall, he was able to get back to the peloton and put in a ride for his team leader Jonas Vingegaard, who maintained his 10-second lead over Tadej Pogačar in the overall classification.

Kuss was the last man standing for Vingegaard on the ascent to Saint Gervais Mont Blanc, as he has been for the whole race. However, a push of the pace from Adam Yates on behalf of Pogačar put the 28-year-old into trouble and out the back, and he finished just over a minute behind his team leader Vingegaard, though he maintained his sixth place overall in the GC.

“There was a narrowing in a town and we were trying to slow down the peloton and let the break go. I was just on the side and unfortunately somebody wanted to get a selfie or something, I didn’t really see it,” Kuss said of the crash.

“You just have to keep going, there’s nothing you can do about it. It’s inconvenient but it could always be worse and, in the end, I still felt good on the bike… Luckily the adrenaline got me through.”

Jumbo-Visma has previous experience in dealing with spectator-caused accidents after former rider Tony Martin crashed hard when he collided with a spectator with a sign, which sparked a mass pile-up in the peloton. The crash ultimately played a part in his decision to retire.

Following his own brush with the public, Kuss said that incidents like this had become a part of riding a race like the Tour de France.

“That’s part of the Tour, there’s a lot of people,” he said. “Ideally not, but it’s the biggest bike race in the world and a lot of people don’t know exactly what’s going on. Luckily, I’m ok and hopefully Nathan is ok.”

Van Hooydonck has been taken to hospital for further examinations following the incident, while it seems that Kuss has escaped with abrasions.

Despite the drama for the team early on for the team, the end result was just how they wanted it with Vingegaard holding onto Pogačar in the finale. Pogačar tried several times to distance Vingegaard on the final climb, which the team was keen to point out was better suited to the UAE Team Emirates rider, but they crossed the line together.

It means that the race is poised finely going into the last week with Vingegaard holding onto a 10-second lead.

“I think we were happy that they finished on equal time. I think the UAE guys rode a really solid pace. This climb with that last steep ramp is perfect for Pogačar but we did best to ride the race our way and make it a bit less explosive in the end,” Kuss said.

“It’s going to keep exploding every day. It’s super tight and the time trial is going to be really interesting. I don’t think that anybody can predict what is going to happen there. And then there’s a really hard mountain stage. A lot can happen.”

Another of the team’s big units, Wout van Aert was up the road in the breakaway all day and came close to getting a stage victory for the squad, but found himself bettered by his namesake Wout Poels on the final ascent. Despite being largely away from the main action of the day, Van Aert is enjoying playing a part in one of the tightest GC battles of recent years.

“It’s even for us exciting to watch. It’s really special, too, having such a battle for the GC. Personally, I keep fighting to try and win a stage but it’s not easy,” Van Aert said.

“It was nice to be in the breakaway, I always like to race aggressive and attack. I liked that ride. I think I played it well with an early attack and I got a nice advantage on a lot of guys from the breakaway, but Wout was too strong on the final climb.”