Skipping gears leave devastated Cavendish short of all-time Tour record

BORDEAUX, France – Bordeaux is a grand old city of Gothic buildings and vast squares. Walk around and you can feel the history.

It’s also the city of sprinters in the Tour de France, where so many greats have won on 81 race visits, including Mark Cavendish himself back in 2010.

Cavendish’s wife Peta and members of his family were in town too. It would have been a perfect place to make history – then toast it with a glass of local red.

But the Tour de France doesn’t care for romance, timing or what might look good on Netflix next year.

On a sweltering stage 7 between Mont-de-Marsan and Bordeaux, where temperatures topped 90 degrees, Cavendish accelerated hard 200 meters from the finish with scorching speed.

With clear road ahead, it momentarily looked like a record-breaking 35th Tour de France stage win would be his.

“Unfortunately, I had a problem with gears when I was sprinting,” the Astana Qazaqstan star told the press after finishing second. “It went from the 11 [sprocket] to the 12. I had to sit down, and back to the 11, I had to stand up, then back to the 12.”

His cadence whacked up, his belief shot down. “There was nothing you could do except hope,” he said.

With the mechanical problems, Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck), locked onto his back wheel, had an easier task of shooting past Cavendish for his third stage win of the 2023 Tour de France.

“I’m pretty devastated there, actually,” Cavendish said. “I got a good jump but given the situation, I guess it’s not meant to be.”

Potential for Philipsen protest

Cavendish, pictured here on stage 3 of the 2023 Tour de France, was deeply disappointed by his near miss in Bordeaux. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP) (Photo by THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Asked whether he thought he had the speed to beat the sprinters, especially Philipsen, without mechnical problems, he responded: “I think so, yeah. I imagine there might be a couple of teams who put protests in against Philipsen anyway today. But he didn’t impede me, so there was nothing wrong.”

“He came from the left to the right, but he didn’t impede me,” Cavendish said, seemingly referring to the Belgian’s move onto the barriers which affected third-placed Biniam Girmay’s sprint.

Cees Bol, leadout assassin

Cavendish shot out of the bunch like a champagne cork, coming from a little way back in the bunch. He heaped praise on his Dutch lead-out man Cees Bol for his work: “He’s amazing, he’s like an assassin. He just does what he wants to do, smoothly.”

“He moved up, he knew he’s got to work earlier than the lead-out to get me in a good position. And he’ll do that, he did it perfectly to get me on the right wheel in the last k.”

Cavendish has been a reflective and genial presence in his final Tour de France. A decade ago, his helmet might have been angrily flung out for the team bus for such a frustrating defeat. In Bordeaux, the 38-year-old was frank, but contemplative afterwards.

“What can I do? I am happy. I am sorry I can’t be a little bit more positive about it, I am a bit disappointed,” he said.

Last time in Bordeaux, doing what legends do: back in 2010, Cavendish was the winner, outsprinting Julian Dean. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Corbis via Getty Images)

As his post-race interviews finished, a fan shouted from the throng around the Astana team bus: “Cav, you’re a legend. An absolute legend!”

That’s true, regardless of whether Cavendish wins another bike race.

Will it be at the 2023 Tour de France? The sequence of bunch sprint stage results makes it seem inexorable: sixth on stage 3, fifth on stage 4, second in Bordeaux.

But bike racing isn’t as straightforward as that. For now, the wait for a momentous record continues.