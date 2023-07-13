Mark Cavendish ‘fixed’ but not talking about comeback after Tour de France crash

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Mark Cavendish posted his first update since a crash derailed his quest to go one better than the Tour de France “Merckx mark” of 34 stage wins.

Cavendish posted to his social media Wednesday to update his legions of fans on his condition after he crashed out of the Tour de France last week during stage 8.

“I had my surgery today [Wednesday] on my collarbone,” Cavendish said in the video. “It’s a break on my collarbone, where I had some pins before from an injury 10 years ago in the Tour de France in Harrogate.

“It’s a little bit more complicated than just a fracture and plate because of those pins, but nothing to worry about … it won’t just be a week to recover but a few weeks. But we’re all good.”

This Tour was supposedly the last of Cavendish’s career after he confirmed he would retire at the season’s end.

“It obviously hasn’t been the ideal way to finish the Tour de France, but that’s part of the beauty and brutality of cycling,” he said. “But I’ve felt incredibly lifted thanks to all you beautiful souls living my journey with me.”

Speculation is already swirling that Cavendish might return to the Tour de France to bid farewell to the race on his own terms.

Less than 24 hours before he was carted out of the race in a team car, Cavendish has been denied the possibility of a historic 35th stage win when skipping gears scuppered his sprint.

The close second-place finish in Bordeaux suggested Cavendish’s legs and his Astana Qazaqstan leadout train were coming good right on time, and reconfirmed the Manx’s belief one more win was in reach.

Astana Qazaqstan team boss Alexander Vinokourov left the door open on Cavendish returning to hunt one last victory at the race that came to define his career.

“We’d like Mark to continue in 2024 and race his 15th Tour de France to win that 35th stage,” Vinokourov told l’Equipe. “We’re ready to offer him that chance. But it’s up to him to decide.”

Cavendish gave no hints at his future plans in the video Wednesday.

He was confirmed this week as one of Team GB’s squad for next month’s Glasgow world championships, suggesting he’s raring to race more before the season’s out.

If Cavendish does retire this season, “home” roads at the Tour of Britain in early September could be the place to do it.

And if he doesn’t? The Tour de France may see the “Manx Missile” one last time.

“We had an incredible time,” Cavendish said of his Astana-Qazaqstan team. “Obviously, it wasn’t how I wanted to finish personally, but it’s good to see them doing good.”