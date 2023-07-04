DAILY TOUR NEWSLETTER

A look at Mark Cavendish and his special-edition Nike cycling shoes in the Tour de France

The Manx Missile is wearing special-edition Nike cycling shoes with a gold finish and Hermes wings in the 2023 Tour de France.

Mark Cavendish is on the verge of breaking Eddy Merckx’s record of 34 Tour de France stage wins, and might do so on exclusive, one-of-a-kind Nike cycling shoes made specially for the year’s biggest bike race.

Cavendish has had a relationship with Nike going years back, and while he was riding Specialized S-Works shoes for the last few years with Deceuninck-Quick-Step, the move to Astana-Qazaqstan has seen him returning to Nike. Here’s the kicker, however: Nike only sells indoor cycling shoes at the moment, making his shoes truly unique.

Read more: Mark Cavendish on cusp of surpassing ‘Merckx mark’ in first Tour de France sprint showdown

mark cavendish nike shoes tour de france 2023
A look at the Mark Cavendish x Sofia Webster Nike cycling shoes for Tour de France 2023. (Photo: Will Tracy)

These Nikes are just a bit more special than his normally-special shoes, however. The shoes are designed in conjunction with British designer Sofia Webster. A pair of wings on each shoe represent two things: the Greek god Hermes, and Webster’s use of wings in her popular sandals. Both the Nike ‘swoosh’ and the sole are finished in gold.

So yes, while we’re all waiting to see how well Mark Cavendish can do, we’re also wondering just when we mere mortals might be able to put on a pair of these Nikes ourselves.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SOPHIA WEBSTER (@sophiawebster)

mark cavendish nike shoes tour de france 2023
Look at that sole! (Photo: Will Tracy)

An American in France

What’s it like to be an American cyclist living in France? Watch to get professional road cyclist Joe Dombrowski’s view.

Keywords:

