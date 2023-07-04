A look at Mark Cavendish and his special-edition Nike cycling shoes in the Tour de France

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Mark Cavendish is on the verge of breaking Eddy Merckx’s record of 34 Tour de France stage wins, and might do so on exclusive, one-of-a-kind Nike cycling shoes made specially for the year’s biggest bike race.

Cavendish has had a relationship with Nike going years back, and while he was riding Specialized S-Works shoes for the last few years with Deceuninck-Quick-Step, the move to Astana-Qazaqstan has seen him returning to Nike. Here’s the kicker, however: Nike only sells indoor cycling shoes at the moment, making his shoes truly unique.

These Nikes are just a bit more special than his normally-special shoes, however. The shoes are designed in conjunction with British designer Sofia Webster. A pair of wings on each shoe represent two things: the Greek god Hermes, and Webster’s use of wings in her popular sandals. Both the Nike ‘swoosh’ and the sole are finished in gold.

So yes, while we’re all waiting to see how well Mark Cavendish can do, we’re also wondering just when we mere mortals might be able to put on a pair of these Nikes ourselves.