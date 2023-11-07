Mark Cavendish ‘Project 35’ Gets Boost as Mark Renshaw Joins Astana as DS

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Mark Cavendish’s goal of breaking the record for the most Tour de France stage wins has had a major boost.

The Manxman’s former leadout man Mark Renshaw has penned a deal with the Astana Qazaqstan to join as a sport director for 2024 as Cavendish looks to claim a 35th Tour de France stage win.

Renshaw, who retired from racing in 2019, was the last man for Cavendish multiple times during his career. The pair first met at Columbia-HTC in 2009 and rode together until the team folded at the end of 2011.

After briefly going their separate ways in 2012 and ’13, the pair reunited at Omega Pharma Quick-Step in 2014 and they both joined Dimension Data in 2016, staying there until Renshaw’s retirement.

“I am very excited to be taking on a director sportif role with Astana Qazaqstan for the upcoming 2024 season. After working on the Tour de France alongside the staff & riders at Team Astana Qazaqstan I knew that I have more to give professional cycling,” Renshaw said.

“With the support of my amazing family, to get back into elite sport I believe I can help lead our talented riders to victories in some of the biggest and best races on the calendar. I need to thank Alexandr Vinokurov for giving me this opportunity to pass on my experience to the team. We have some huge objectives ahead of us in 2024 and I can’t wait to work on achieving these goals with the team.”

Cavendish was a late signing for Astana-Qazaqstan last winter following the demise of the B&B Hotels team and the Kazakh squad has been busy trying to build a support unit around him on the roster ever since. Among the plethora of signings for 2024, the team has also brought on another of Cavendish’s former leadout riders in Michael Mørkøv.

Renshaw was brought on as an advisor during last year’s Tour de France but the journey ended early when Cavendish crashed out on stage 8. Cavendish had initially decided to retire at the end of 2023, but opted to postpone the end of his career as he continues his search for the illusive 35th Tour de France stage win.

Cavendish is currently joint with Eddy Merckx on 34 career stage wins at the Tour and Astana will be hoping that bringing on his former leadout man will be part of the key that unlocks a history-making year.

“We had a very good experience with Mark Renshaw during the Tour de France. His help and advice were very useful not only in the matter of sprint issues but also in general in the matter of race strategy,” general manager Alexandr Vinokurov.

“We had a nice conversation afterwards; we have a common vision on many things about the team development through the prism of conducting the races and preparation to it. So, I believe that having a young Sports Director with a different modern vision to cycling would help us to keep on improving.”