Marta Cavalli wants to write a new Tour de France Femmes story after 2022 crash

Marta Cavalli says that she wants to “write a new story” at the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift this year.

The FDJ-Suez rider was one of the favorites for glory heading into the 2022 race but left with a concussion on stage 2 after she was hit from behind by another rider as she negotiated her way through a crash that had happened in front of her.

Cavalli is back at the race this week after a year spent building herself up following that crash. She’s ready to put the incident behind her and find some better memories at the Tour de France Femmes.

“I think a lot of people think I will be afraid because I crashed at the Tour last year but now I don’t want to talk any more about the crash, because it’s gone and in the past. I did a lot of work to come back and to keep this memory far from my mind,” Cavalli told Velo ahead of the race.

“I already raced a lot this year and I confirmed that my level is good, my best level is not here yet but it will come soon. I’m here to enjoy the atmosphere because last year I had a lot of pressure and I think that this Tour is a new chance for me because I would like to write a new story and make new memories and have some good moments with some people who really helped me, and who were really close to me during this hard year.”

Cavalli’s recovery since the crash has not been just about getting rid of the concussion symptoms, she has also been building her form up and getting more comfortable in the peloton. After a shaky start to the season and a break from racing in March, the Italian has been on an upward trajectory.

“In the bunch, it is really nice, I can go wherever I want. It was difficult in the first part of the season, but after a few races it happened more naturally and now I don’t have any problems,” she said.

Different expectations

Cavalli starts this year’s Tour de France with little expectation, from her team or herself, on what she will be able to do. It’s a world away from last year when she had enjoyed a standout spring season by winning Amstel Gold Race and Flèche Wallonne and had finished second to Annemiek van Vleuten at the Giro d’Italia Donne a few weeks before.

For the 25-year-old, this Tour is about making the most of the moment and taking it all in. Having spent recent weeks watching the men’s race go around France, she wants to help create the same vibe for the fans watching the women.

If that reaps some good results then all the better.

“Last year, the expectation of everybody was really high and so my expectation was really high. This year, it’s different. From February to yesterday it was going in an upward line, and we would like to keep the same mood, but we don’t stay too focussed on the performance,” Cavalli said. “Today we want to enjoy it because the atmosphere is special. I’ve been watching the men’s Tour de France and through the TV I felt something special. I felt a great atmosphere and I would like to give the same emotion that the guys give me.

“This is my main goal and the second is to enjoy the atmosphere a good moment with the people who were by my side. In the end, I can’t think about the performance because when the mind takes pleasure then the performance will be good. This is what I learned in the last year, and to be resilient. I had a lot of hard moments, and it was often not easy, but here we are again and I want to play.”

FDJ-Suez is fielding one of the strongest overall teams in the bunch with Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig and Evita Muzic set to lead the GC ambitions, while riders such as Grace Brown and Vittoria Guazzini are there in support as well as being potential stage winners themselves.

The key GC days are packed toward the end with the Tourmalet and the Pau time trial on the final weekend, but there is plenty of fun to be had on the rolling roads toward there and Cavalli is looking forward to enjoying that.

“I think it’s a good parcours because it is very difficult. I’m excited about the first part. We can expect a sprint tomorrow, but afterward, we will have an uphill finish and the yellow jersey can change,” Cavalli said. “We will be in a real fight in the first days and we will try to do our best because we have a dream and we have never stopped dreaming or put any limits on our minds.”

One stage that will be in the mind of Cavalli is when the Tour goes to the Tourmalet on the penultimate day. Cavalli has already won in the high Pyrénées after taking an impressive win on the Hautacam last month at the Tour Pyrénées Feminine.

She was against different opposition on that day, though, and she doesn’t know how she’ll hold up against some of the top contenders after a disrupted start to the season.

“I really like big and long climbs with a steady effort. Of course, I am looking forward to this stage, but I also know that it comes after six hard days and the last four or five kilometers are more than 1800 meters, and it will be different for the body,” she said.

“Unfortunately, I didn’t train at altitude this year and maybe I will feel something different compared to riders who did it. I’m not afraid because I have nothing to lose and everything gain.”