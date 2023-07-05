Matteo Jorgenson chasing final payoff at Tour de France: ‘I’ve dedicated so much of my life to this’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

PAU, France – Matteo Jorgenson is hoping hard work truly does pay off at this Tour de France.

The towering U.S. star is chasing an elusive first Tour stage win that would mark the final reward for 12 months of sacrifice and slavish devotion to development.

“This year I’ve dedicated so much of my life to this. It’s basically all I do now,” Jorgenson told Velo. “My progress, it’s basically all about the amount I’ve put in.”

Jorgenson races his second Tour de France this summer, and he’s almost altogether transformed from the rider that made his debut last year.

After going deep to score three top-5 finishes at last year’s race, Movistar’s budding breakaway ace went all-in on a months-long self-funded boot camp of altitude training, motor pacing, and dietary rigor.

The investment paid dividends.

Jorgenson blazed to his first stage and GC victory at Tour of Oman in February and backed it up with massive rides through the marquee northern classics.

Fourth at E3 Saxo Classic and a top-10 at Tour of Flanders this spring mark him out as one of the most promising U.S. classics racers in a decade.

“Winning Oman was huge for me. I had that objective to win a race, and when I got that out of the way it allowed me to have a lot of confidence and know that I deserve to be here,” Jorgenson said Tuesday morning.

“I guess it showed that I’m doing the right things in training, and that all the work I’m putting in is worth something. It was a huge moment for me.”

So that’s a wrap on my best spring ever🌼 Ppl keep asking how I made such a big step so I thought I would put it in a little thread ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/CP2z7b93Ma — Matteo Jorgenson (@MatteoJorg) May 2, 2023

Jorgenson hailed the work of his Movistar coach Patxi Vila when he recently took to Twitter to lift the lid on what made his meteoric trajectory.

Vila repaid the praise when he spoke to Velo ahead of the Tour’s fourth stage Tuesday.

“Matteo has the perfect mindset for modern cycling. He’s super-professional but he really listens to his body and tries to pick up everything he can to improve 0.1 percent,” Vila said.

“With his attitude, he’s so focused on improvement, he really earned where he is.”

Vila is one of the WorldTour’s top coaches and directors. He trained Peter Sagan through his peak years and helped guide Enric Mas in his rise from teen talent to grand tour contender.

The Spanish staffer has been working with Jorgenson since he signed for Movistar as a rough and raw 20-year-old rookie.

Jorgenson’s investment in himself in the past 12 months put the final sheen on a base Vila had been building through the past three years.

“We changed some of his training this year and we saw it work,” Vila said.

“But this season’s success, it’s also just part of Matteo’s evolution. He came to us four years ago a young rider and we worked with him slowly, gave him the time and resources, and let nature do its thing.”

Movistar director Vila: ‘He’s on a real roll’

Jorgenson has a list of breakaway stages on his radar for the rest of this Tour. (Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Jorgenson’s Tour debut last year came as a lucky coincidence after injury put his anticipated Giro d’Italia start on ice.

Now with Movistar in reboot at the Tour de France after the loss of classification hopeful Mas, Jorgenson has ridden an unlucky twist of fate to the front of the Spanish team.

The 24-year-old is a front-runner for rides in the break as Movistar looks to salvage something from this Tour.

“The ambition for me is definitely winning a stage. Before the Tour, that wasn’t my ambition at all – I was just here to help Enric,” Jorgenson said. “But now we have an opportunity and we have to take it. For the team, it’s essential we win a stage so we’ve got to go for it.”

Jorgenson told Velo he’s got four stages through the Pyrénées and lumpy second week circled in his calendar as he hunts after USA’s first Tour victory since Sepp Kuss in 2021.

“Matteo had a real successful start to the season, and now he’s back on a real roll again,” Vila said. “We’re really confident that the second half of the Tour particularly we will have a great race with Matteo.”