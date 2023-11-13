Merlier to Plead Case Amid Reports Soudal Quick-Step Won’t Bring a Sprinter to 2024 Tour De France

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Belgian sprinter Tim Merlier has indicated unhappiness with reports that Soudal Quick-Step’s GC ambitions for Remco Evenepoel could see him left out of the 2024 Tour de France squad.

The Belgian won stage 3 in 2021 while competing with Alpecin-Fenix. Since then he has ridden just one grand tour, last year’s Vuelta a España, and, after clocking up 11 victories this season, makes clear he wants to return to the Tour.

As a result, he doesn’t agree with team boss Patrick Lefevere’s declaration that no sprinter will be brought to the race.

“I read, heard that, indeed,” he said in an interview with RTBF.be. “And it hurts… I don’t really agree with that decision. All the more so since there will be this difficult gravel stage on the white paths [during stage nine to Troyes]. Bert Van Lerberghe and I have all the qualities to protect Remco well, to guide him in his positioning. Okay, there are other riders in the team who can do this job, but our leader won’t only need climbers around him. Look at how the Jumbo-Visma rouleurs drag the peloton to the foot of the mountains. I remain convinced that selecting us, Bert and I, would be a good idea to help Remco win the Tour.”

Merlier finished second in the European gravel championships this year, bolstering his claim that he could be of use.

The 31-year-old played second fiddle to Fabio Jakobsen at the team this year, with the latter going to the Tour instead of him. Jakobsen will move squads at the end of the season, going to Team DSM, and Merlier wants his shot in cycling’s biggest event.

Arguing the Giro comes too soon after the classics and that it is very difficult to be motivated by the Vuelta due to its proximity to the end of the season, he said he intends on speaking to Lefevere. He might also plead his case with the team’s top rider.

“I want to go to the Tour,” he said. “It’s not my style to make scandals, but I intend to have a good conversation with Patrick Lefevere. And maybe also with Remco. I want to explain to them that it is possible to go to the Tour with a team that is focused on the general classification, but also to win bunch sprints.”