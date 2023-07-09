Michael Woods climbs to Tour de France nirvana: ‘I dreamed of winning a stage’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

With 12km to go on stage 9 of the Tour de France, things were looking a little glum for Michael Woods. For years chasing a big performance in the race, he was stranded in a group which had been losing ground, almost two minutes behind the solo leader Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar Team), and 45 seconds adrift of a three-man chasing move.

He’d been trying for years for a standout Tour performance, and it looked like another opportunity was slipping away.

“I would have liked to have gone with him,” the Canadian Israel-Premier Tech rider would later say, speaking of Jorgenson. “I was cursing myself seeing him up the road. I thought he had a pretty good shot of winning, especially with that gap he had at the base of the climb.”

Jorgenson thought so, too, and looked strong as he pounded up the early slopes of the Puy de Dôme climb.

The peloton was too far back to stand a chance. The chase group immediately behind him was making little impression, and there was no sign of any other danger.

Woods had to dig deep to turn things around on the Puyde Dôme. (Photo by Vincent Kalut – Pool/Getty Images)

Woods is a former middle-distance runner who converted late to cycling. He first competed with a UCI team in 2013, ten years ago, aged 26. His first WorldTour contract didn’t happen until he was 29, and his first Tour participation came at 32.

In that time he’s built a reputation as a strong climber, but also as a rider who often went close to big successes but would be often pipped by others. Still, he had collected 11 pro wins along the way, including stage 17 of the 2018 Vuelta a España, and had won both a stage plus the overall in La Route d’Occitanie in June.

That marked him out as a potential stage winner from the break, but also a threat to the others in there.

“It was really challenging when I knew I was probably the most marked man in that group,” he said. “I ended up not playing my cards super-right but I just had to be patient. Then when I got to 4k to go, I didn’t really even think about the win, I just thought about doing a time trial to the top. And then however hard I went, it didn’t matter about the result, I would just be proud of myself.”

Those final 4kms posed an additional challenge riders rarely experience in Tour de France racing. The narrowness of the road on the Puy de Dome meant that race organisers had banned fans on that last section of the climb, with ASO going to such lengths as to employ heat-detecting drones to pinpoint any who may be hiding near the course.

It was eerie without the supporters, and also considerably more difficult. A tital wave of noise can spur riders on and provide a distraction from the pain they are experiencing. Without the fans, things would be very different.

“It was deafening until I got to about 4k to go,” Woods said. “I couldn’t hear anything. And then all of a sudden, silence. My ears were still ringing. It was crazy. You’re alone in your thoughts. I started picking off guys one by one.

“I had a lot of time to think, a lot of time to suffer. I was just looking up the road and trying to make as much time back on Jorgenson.”

Jorgenson was still looking solid, but he would later say that he was in an information vacuum.

“The radio didn’t work the whole climb,” he said. “As soon as we started around the corner [of the mountain], the cars were at the bottom and I didn’t have any radio. So the only time gap I had was the moto.

“He was telling me a minute, then 40 seconds, then 35. And 35 was the last one I got with 1k to go.”

Woods was rapidly closing in but, even if Jorgenson had accurate information about that, there’s not much he could have done. “It was a surprise,” he said of the moment when Woods caught him with 450m to go. “But there was absolutely nothing I could do.”

The moment where Michael Woods (Team Israel-Premier Tech) ended a 48km run for glory by Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar Team), inside the final 450 metres of stage 9 of the Tour de France (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Woods attacked immediately and opened an ever-increasing gap between there and the line. He would reach the finish a full 28 seconds clear of Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies), who swept past Jorgenson and took second on the stage.

Four years after he first rode the Tour, seven years after he made it to the WorldTour, and ten years after his UCI team debut, Woods finally had his stage win. It was, as he would later say, a “pinch myself moment.

“I can’t believe I did it. I am really proud of myself and proud of my team. I’ve dreamed about winning a stage in the Tour de France. This was my career goal. It’s the greatest result I’ve ever had in cycling. I am turning 37 this year, and I was feeling that the window to win a stage in the Tour was starting to close.

“It’s very similar to the win I got at La Vuelta in 2018: very fast start, lots of team attacking before the final steep climb and I made it at the end despite the suffering. It’s a dream come true. The great people I have around, starting with my wife and kids, made it possible.”

But he needs to take some credit, too. Being almost two minutes back with 12km to go would have drained the resolve of many other riders. Digging in, digging deep and storming up the mountain from there also made the difference.

“To win a stage now is a dream come true. I am super proud, and really grateful,” he said. Job done. Mission achieved.

Also read: