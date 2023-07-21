Matej Mohorič and his moving finish-line tears: ‘Sometimes you feel like you don’t belong here’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

It is a measure of Matej Mohorič’s empathy that, even as he celebrated Friday’s Tour de France stage win, he considered the effects and weighed up the implications for others around him.

Many sportspeople only view with tunnel vision; reach the line first, notch up another win, collect the plaudits and the prize money, reap the rewards. The self-focused approach is a big part of the stereotypical winner’s mentality, being held up in both sport and society as the way the truly successful think.

Mohorič, on Friday, was different.

His immediate reaction on being awarded the photo finish was to shed tears. His emotions were writ large and, in the post-race TV interview, so too his empathy. He celebrated, but at times almost voiced regret. For him to win it meant that others would lose. Reaching the line first meant that another had to finish second.

That’s always been the way but few, if anyone has ever made such an honest observation about it.

“Sometimes you feel like you don’t belong here because everyone is so incredibly strong that you struggle to hold wheels sometimes,” Mohorič said. “Even today I was thinking the whole day … the guy who is pulling is suffering as much as you do.

“It is just cruel to be able to follow the decisive attack when Kasper went. He was so incredibly strong. He went on the attack yesterday and won the stage, and today to have the will and the determination to do it all over again … you just feel that you don’t belong here.

“I followed him, I knew I had to make everything perfect. I tried my best, because not just for myself but also for Gino and the team.”

Gino is Gino Mäder, Mohorič’s Bahrain Victorious teammate who died in a crash at the Tour de Suisse in June. And Kasper is Kasper Asgreen, the Soudal QuickStep rider who won on Thursday and who fought so hard again on Friday to make it two in a row.

He, Mohorič and Ben O’Connor jumped away from the big breakaway group on the final climb and fended off a furious chase to ensure a three man sprint to the line.

“In the end you feel like you betrayed them because you beat them to the line,” Mohorič said of his breakaway companions, speaking while on the cusp of tears. “It is just the way professional sport is. Everyone wants to win and obviously if I want to win I need to take the wheel of Kasper and then try to beat him on the line in the last 50 meters. I just feel so many things right now.”

‘It’s hard and cruel to be a professional cyclist’

Matej Mohorič showed high emotion after winning stage 19 of the Tour de France, appearing on the verge of tears for minutes afterwards. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Mohorič is only 28, yet he has been a professional rider for ten years. He won the junior world championship back in 2012 and one year later added the under 23 title to that. His career since then has been solid rather than spectacular, consistent but with some clear glittering highlights.

While those early gold medals haven’t quite translated into the same scale of successes as might have been predicted, he has amassed some standout results. Friday’s success was the third Tour de France stage victory of his career, adding on to solo victories into Le Creusot and Libourne two years ago.

He also has stages in the Giro and Vuelta to his credit, as well as overall successes in the BinckBank Tour, the CRO Race and the Deutschland Tour.

And then of course there was his thrilling victory in last year’s Milan-Sanremo, a breathless plummet down the Poggio, his inch-perfect swooshing around those curves aided by a dropper seat post plus bundles of skill and courage.

All the emotions for Matej Mohoric after that stage win. What an interview! 👏 #TDF2023 @matmohoric

In all he’s landed 19 wins across those ten seasons, enough quality woven through to underline his worth and to justify all the suffering.

That’s why days like this feel so rewarding.

“It means a lot because it is just hard and cruel to be a professional cyclist. You suffer a lot in preparations, you sacrifice your life, your family, you do everything you can to get here ready,” he said. “Then after a couple of days you realize that everyone is just so incredibly strong that it is just hard to follow the wheels sometimes.

“The other days on the Col de la Loze I was completely tired and empty and done with it. You know that you have to go all the way to the top and to the finish line and then do it again the next day.

“You see the staff who wake up at 6am go for one hour to run and then they finish their work at 11 in the evening or midnight, close the mechanics truck [only then] because we need to change tires, gears, everyday all day, and physio and massage and everything.”

Forget the tunnel vision, he sees the bigger picture. Asked where he found the determination on Friday, he again praised others, acknowledging what they had contributed and, yes, putting himself in their shoes.

“I just said I don’t want to have any regrets when I come to the team bus, always,” he explained. “I know that I don’t often win because I am not as strong as the others. But I can keep the cool and the focus in the crucial moments.

“When Kasper made that attack on the climb I was in a lot of pain, but I knew it was the decisive move. I somehow found the mental strength to follow the wheel and then I just tried to push all the way to the top and stay in the wheels.

“I was selfless, I also tried to contribute to us staying away because if I didn’t, we wouldn’t stay away. At one point I felt sorry for Ben [O’Connor] because I knew he had no chance in the sprint. But he still pushed to stay away because he also wants to contest the win, even though he knows he is likely to lose.”

The trio pulled hard all the way to the line, conscious that a group of very strong riders was chasing hard. They collaborated like teammates, swapping turns all the way, and then had to put that unity of spirit to one side inside the final kilometers and determine who was going to win.

Mohorič described those closing moments and revealed a tactically shrewd mind.

“In the closing meters when Ben went it was his only chance, so I knew this. I knew that Kasper was going to react because he was by far the strongest. I just followed his wheel. He basically led me out.

“I don’t have a strong sprint but after a hard day like this, you never know. I am just happy for myself, for the team and everything that happened in the last month.”

‘I wish that everyone could win a Tour stage’

Mohorič consoles Asgreen at the line. (Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

That past month has been a very surreal one for the team. Gino Mäder’s crash came on June 15, just over five weeks ago. He passed away the following day.

The team’s riders at the Tour de Suisse were utterly shocked by what happened, continuing on during the neutralized stage six, and then withdrawing the following day.

Since then the Bahrain-Victorious lineup has leaned on each other and channeled that loss into focus. Under the tag #RideForGino they have taken seven wins, Mohorič leading the way by taking the final stage of the Tour of Slovenia three days after Mäder’s passing.

They took stages 10 and 15 of this year’s Tour, with Pello Bilbao winning into Issoire and Wout Poels triumphing at Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc. Now they have a third.

It would have been more dramatic if Mohorič had told the media that he woke up on Friday certain he was going to win. That he set out on stage 19 convinced of his possibilities, that his success was borne out of grit, determination, blah blah blah. You know the cliches.

The truth is different. He again thinks of others, talks with empathy.

“The whole day I just wanted to give my best. I always knew that I can win a Tour de France stage because I already won two. So I know I am strong enough,” he said. “But I know so are other 150 guys.

“I am not the only one who can win a Tour de France stage. And every single rider at this moment would deserve a win, because I saw the faces in the grupetto the other day on the Col de la Loze. You know what everyone else is going through.

“Because I know how much it can change your life, a Tour de France win, I wish that everybody could win a Tour stage. But it is just not possible. And that is cruel, no?”

Mohorič again looked tearful as he said this. As much as he’s jubilant to win, he thinks of those who didn’t.

He agrees this is part of why he is feeling so emotional. “And also because of the team,” he adds. “Because we believed so much in this, and we have been through hard times with all that has happened. I am super happy and proud right now.”