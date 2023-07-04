‘Most boring stage at the Tour de France’: Chats, naps, crashes, and relegations

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Not every day can be rockets and fireworks at the Tour de France.

The peloton tapped along Tuesday at leisurely, coffee-ride mode for most of what was a long and unbearable day for fans tuning in to watch some race action. No new Strava records were set in stage 4.

Stage winner Jasper Philipsen called it as he saw it, “I think we had the most boring Tour de France stage for a long time.”

The siesta-producing snoozer was just fine for some. The riders didn’t seem to mind, and spent the afternoon chatting away and catching up with old friends in the peloton.

“Today was the best day ever at the Tour. It was easy for us,” said EF Education-EasyPost rider Andrey Amador. “We could save some energy. It was cool to speak with others, talk to friends on other teams. Sometimes that is good for the head.”

The peloton was going so slow that some even wondered if there was some sort of unofficial rider protest.

This was no sit-down strike. Instead, it was simply the nature of the Tour de France beast.

At 181km, it wasn’t the distance that conspired to make it an insufferable few hours on the bike. There wasn’t a horrible downpour or unbearable weather. The rolling profile could have produced a breakaway, but teams were telling riders to stay on the leash.

U.S. national champion Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek) told Velo at the start Tuesday he wanted to go into a breakaway, but team orders were to stay hidden in the bunch.

“There’s no Independence Day for me today,” Simmons said on the Fourth of July. “I will be helping the team in the sprint.”

What conspired to put the peloton into collective siesta mode was where the stage sandwiched on the course design.

It came after a wild and intense pair of explosive GC stages in Spain’s Basque Country. Wednesday’s stage 5 opens up two days of fierce climbing stages across the Pyrénées.

And everyone knew it was going to be a bunch sprint, so why waste the kilojoules?

“We had the hardest start to the Tour we’ve ever seen, and we have two hard days coming up in the Pyrénées. I think a lot of riders had that in their mind Tuesday,” said Jayco-AlUla’s Lawson Craddock. “When you see all the sprint teams lined up in the neutral start zone, I think everyone saw the writing on the wall that today was not a good day to spend a lot of energy in a breakaway.”

‘I had a nap, and we had only gone 70km’

The peloton rolled along without much of a hurry in Tuesday’s fourth stage (Photos: Gruber Images/Velo)

The race data confirmed how boring things were.

Without an early breakaway, the peloton took it easy in the first 20km of the stage, covered with an average speed of 36.2km/h, according to the speeds recorded by NTT Data.

The pace only picked up when Benoît Cosnefroy and Anthony Delaplace attacked at the midway point of the race, with the speed picking up to a still-leisurely 44.7km/h for the next 60km.

The speed finally ramped up to 51.7 km/h in the closing 20km, still hardly the all-in, Netflix-inspiring race action that everyone wants.

Things were worse for the staffers and sport directors following in the team cars. At least the riders had the open road ahead of them.

“It was a long one. I had a nap and I woke up and we had still only done 70 kilometers, so it was a rough one, but I did it for the team,” joked EF sport director Charly Wegelius. “It is going to be different music tomorrow.”

“I think we had the most boring Tour de France stage in a long time.” – Jasper Philipsen on today’s stage, in the context of why there were crashes at the finish i.e everyone was fresh at the end. #TDF2023 — Sophie Smith (@SophieSmith86) July 4, 2023

Believe it or not, there was actually a most combative prize awarded on the day, going to Cosnefroy who was one of two riders who summoned the motivation to ride off the front.

“It was a bit of a long day,” he said with understatement. “Antho [Anthony Delaplace] and I took off together. We get along very well. He lives 10 kilometres from my parents’ place and we often ride together in Normandy. Being at the front of the race with Antho packed quite an emotional punch. We hoped the peloton would give us two more minutes. We talked about Normandy and the beautiful Norman flags waving on the roadsides.”

There won’t be any chatting Wednesday.

The 162.7km fifth stage features the Tour’s first hors-categorie summit, and the Cat. 1 Marie-Blanc climb before a fast and furious descent to the line.

The 2023 Tour de France dips into the Pyrénées in stage 5, perhaps the earliest such a hard climb has been featured in a modern Tour.

Van der Poel sanctioned, Luis León Sánchez crashes out

Much of Tuesday’s stage was raced at a leisurely pace. (Photo: Gruber Images/Velo)

If the opening 175km were raced in third-gear, things went into turbo-drive when the bunch hit the finish circuit in Nogaro.

The irony is that quite a bit happened in the Tour’s most boring stage, but all it was packed into the final chaotic 10km.

There were some unfortunate outcomes after the festive day on the bike.

Mathieu van der Poel delivered another superb leadout, but the Alpecin Deceuninck star was later relegated to last place in the front group for dangerous sprinting.

“Mathieu gave me another great leadout and guided me to victory,” gushed Philipsen at the line, who’s now won two in a row thanks to Van der Poel’s superb readouts. “It was a hectic final. In the last kilometers I heard a lot of crashes around me and I lost my team. Fortunately I found Mathieu in the last straight line.”

The race jury also fined Van der Poel $500, and penalized him 13 points in the green jersey competition. Van der Poel was spotted throwing elbows to make way in the chaotic final sprint.

Things were worse for the crashing riders in their wake.

A bundle of high-speed crashes marred the final 3km in Nogaro in what was an otherwise forgettable day of racing after a wild and wooly debut in Spain’s Basque Country.

Spanish 39-year-old veteran Luis León Sánchez (Astana Qazaqstan) is out of his 12th Tour start with a broken clavicle, and Jacopo Guarnieri (Lotto Dstny) also crashed and was sent to a hospital with injuries.

Sprint favorite Fabio Jakobsen (Soudal Quick-Step), who was a vocal critic of Monday’s finishing circuit laden with traffic furniture and roundabouts, also hit the deck very hard.

“Today was chaos out there and the crash of Fabio was a hard one. The bike was in three pieces, so he really went down hard. At the moment, he has a lot of abrasions. It’s not an ideal situation, especially with the two hard stages coming now, but Fabio is a real fighter”, said Soudal Quick-Step sports director Tom Steels.

In fact, it was the day’s slow-speed stage that allowed everyone to arrive to the finishing circuit with fresh legs and belief that their Tour de France dreams could come true.

The medical communique cited Luka Mezgec, but a check in with Jayco-AlUla revealed that there was a mistake, with one rider saying, “He’s right next to me and he doesn’t have a scratch on his body.”