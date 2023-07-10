Moving maps: Meet the team who helps keep the Tour de France vehicles, riders, and motorcycles on course

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The Tour de France is more than just a bike race, it is a traveling village of thousands that moves from town to town en masse every day.

A significant portion of that village population moves along the stage route each day, from the publicity caravan to the in-race vehicles.

On a perfect day, the riders and the mass of vehicles ahead and behind them will be able to get from the stage start to the finish without any issues, but that isn’t always possible.

Vehicles in the publicity caravan can break down on the route, protesters might be sitting on the road, weather can cause the course to be impassable like it did in 2019, or an emergency vehicle may need access to the route.

These are just a small number of issues that may arise on a daily basis, some of which are captured on television, like last year’s protests, and others are not, like a publicity caravan vehicle that was stuck ahead of the race and obstructing the road.

With so much that can happen on any given day, it’s important for the organizers to know where the race is, and that includes its vehicles.

“Last year, one of the lead vehicles in the caravan broke down and everyone’s now watching our screens really closely because you can basically see the whole race getting closer and closer, as the caravan is parked up on a nice single track that in somewhere in the mountains. They got it moving again and they got out the way in time, but suddenly everyone’s attention focuses,” Rob Webster, who works with the Tour’s technology partner NTT, told Velo.

NTT provides the equipment and know-how to track the riders, providing data for the television coverage and the live tracking on the race center on the race’s website.

However, it’s also tracking a multitude of race vehicles all along the route, making it easier to move around obstacles and decide if the race needs to be halted for whatever reason.

The publicity caravan is a major part of the race not seen on TV (Photo: Christine Poujoulat/AFP via Getty Images)

Webster and Tim Wade are two of the people responsible to working with the tracking data and helping race organizer the ASO to utilize it. Webster and Wade are co-founders, along with another man called Peter Gray, of a start-up company called TwinLabs.ai.

The company was spawned out of NTT’s partnership with the Tour de France and the technology it developed to help ASO run the race. It is now a separate company after it was spun out of NTT at the start of last month, but it still works with the technology giant on events such as the Tour de France.

From a truck in the technical zone at the end of each stage, NTT will follow the day’s stage to help it traverse across France as unhindered as possible.

“Every year, somewhere along the line, the Tour will bump into someone having a protest that’s blocked that route for a bit,” Webster said. “Just being able to see where all the race vehicles are at on a map, are there alternative routes, do they want to divert, or what will they just hold it?

“The decision as to whether you neutralize and slow down or hold both groups becomes a whole lot easier if you can see where stuff is on a map in real-time.”

It’s not just ASO that is using the technology in the race, neutral service supplier Shimano has also taken advantage of it in an effort to get support to riders as quickly as possible.

“Shimano are using it as well for themselves so that they can manage their vehicles,” Webster said. “They’re constantly managing it to make sure that their bikes and car support bikes and cars are always going to be close to potential issues with the riders. They’re not held to any kind of strict [rule] that you’ve got to be there within a minute, but they set themselves a fairly high target around how quickly they can get to any rider who’s had a mechanical or an accident.”

In addition to tracking the race, NTT also helps with logistics within the technical zone at the finish so everything goes where it needs to, as well as helping to do crowd counting in the VIP areas.

The NTT truck also has a mini weather station on top of it to get local weather predictions, which came in very handy when the 2019 race was halted during stage 19 when extreme weather caused landslides.

An unexpected hail storm cancelled stage 19 of the 2019 Tour de France (Photo: Tim de Waele / Getty Images)

Tracking the Tour de France

In the past, tracking the Tour de France’s huge caravan was done with radios and maps.

Obstacles and issues would be sent in over the radio and those on the other end would have to work quickly to find that on a map and plan around it.

With the new technology that has come in over the last decade, that process is now far easier. The NTT truck at the finish line is effectively a mini command center that receives the GPS data and has it laid out a digital map that updates live with the location of all of the riders and vehicles.

To get all of this data, each vehicle is fitted with a GPS unit that is placed in the trunk. In the case of the motorbikes, they can be fitted with some very adhesive tape or by using some specially designed 3D printed mounts. So far, they’ve never had one come off during a race.

While the focus on the GPS units for the bikes was to make them as light as possible and easy to put on and remove, NTT had a bit more freedom in how it designed the hardware for the vehicles.

It means that the bike units are fairly small with a weak signal that has to be received by the nearest television bike before being broadcast to the NTT trick. They’ve got minimal battery life too at just eight hours, enough to get to the end of a stage but they need to be charged each night and redistributed to the teams.

“The riders don’t want an extra couple of 100 grams sit on the back of their bike, so the emphasis on the device on the back of the bike was really about being robust, but within certain parameters,” Wade explained. “The one in the cars is plugged and it’s got a battery backup. It’s a slightly different design brief, [the bike unit] is robust, lightweight, small, easy to put on and take off, whereas the stuff in the car can be big, we don’t really care how big it is, obviously, within limits. The goal of that is to be super accurate.”

The peloton passes between two sunflower fields (Photo: Ashley Gruber & Jered Gruber | Gruber Images)

The units are a little bigger than the height and width of the average cell phone, though they are significantly chunkier to house all the tech it needs to work. They run off the power of the vehicle, so they shouldn’t run out during a stage, with a backup battery that lasts a couple of days.

It means that they can sit in the vehicle without the need to be charged nightly like the units used on the bikes. They also have to be pretty robust to survive the rigors of the race as people chuck heavy items into the trunk as they travel from place to place.

Getting it right

As well as being bigger and having a longer battery life, the units also transmit their data much farther by using the cellular network.

That comes with its own issues, especially when the race is traveling through densely populated areas where the cellular network is operating under a heavy load, as well as passing through areas where the signal may be quite poor.

“There’s a couple of different ways that we work within the parameters that we’ve got. We’ve got multi-provider sims that will span all the networks. So, if we lose network connectivity from one it will check to see if there’s another one available,” Wade said.

“There was quite a bit of optimization that went on regarding the packet structure, so the data that we send from the device we kept it really small. What that means is, we don’t actually send a lot of data. We can use a 2G connection, with a really low data rate, which means when there’s a congested cell, there’s still enough space for us to send information through.

“And then if it’s even got to the point where we do lose connectivity, which of course does happen, we’ll then interpolate that data based on what things are going on in the race around it. We can then make a prediction on where assets going to be until it pops back up on the map.”

Tunnels obviously cause their own issues, but Webster explains that the biggest challenge is remote mountaintop finishes where there are very few cell towers around and a lot of people using them.

On top of getting the data back to the truck, there is an additional challenge in making sure that the information being received is correct. Tunnels again are an issue, but tall buildings, heavy tree cover, and bad weather can also impact the accuracy of GPS coordinates.

It requires a few high-tech solutions to make sure that the date is reading correctly when it is shown on the map in the truck.

“The little box that Tim waved around, has got pretty good GPS tracking, but you stick that in between a bunch of high-rise buildings in the middle of a town and it’s a bit like a canyon, nothing gets through,” Webster said. “You can lose the tracking, or all the tracking becomes less accurate. You can have the vehicle kind of on the route and then someone’s front garden. We don’t just simply take the raw data and shove that up on a map, we have to process it very quickly, to clean it up, and basically snap it to the route.

“For vehicles, we have a smart algorithm that goes, if you’re to the route, you’re probably on the route and if you’re definitely not on the route, you’re definitely not on there. They don’t always follow some of them go around [the route].

“We took what we initially developed for the cyclists, which apply some fairly tight algorithms, and we’ve had to adjust them a bit because cars can go faster than bicycles. But it’s a lot of the very similar algorithms around how do we have a degree of confidence around where we’re putting on the map?”